SwitchBot Unveils Lock Pro: Ultimate adaptability, infinite power, and Matter support

SwitchBot

07 Mar, 2024, 03:00 ET

TOKYO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading smart home retrofitting brand, proudly introduces the SwitchBot Lock Pro, a revolutionary smart lock designed for ultimate adaptability, security, and ease of use.

Made for global locks.

SwitchBot Lock Pro works with a wide range of locks without damaging existing doors, including Euro Profiles, Knob Cylinders, Night latch locks, and Multi-point Locks (without auto-lock function). Support for even more types (UK Oval, Swiss Round) is expected by late April. In the US, Double Cylinders, Mortise, and Jimmy Proof locks are also supported. After-sales 3D printing services can expand compatibility further.

Diverse unlocking options.

SwitchBot Lock Pro boats industry-leading fingerprint recognition with a rapid 0.3s recognition time and a 98% success rate. SwitchBot Keypad Touch also allows storage of up to 100 fingerprints, offering 15 unlocking solutions, from temporary passcodes, and remote unlocking, to voice commands and Apple Watch compatibility.

Quick Key: Unlock with a simple click.

A single click with Quick Key allows you to leave home effortlessly, and a 2-second tap pauses auto-locking.

Eliminates battery woes. 

  • Now uses 4 x AA batteries: Enjoy up to 9 months of battery life using 4 x AA batteries, lasting 1.5x longer than competitors.
  • Infinite power with SwitchBot Lock Pro Dual Power Pack: Provides 12 months of battery life through a rechargeable pack. Its relay power supply design ensures continuous operation, seamlessly switching to battery B when battery A depletes.
  • Passive power supply unlocking: Even with low battery life, users can still unlock their door using Lock Pro's passive power supply. 

Leading the way with Matter support.

Paired with SwitchBot Hub Mini Matter Enabled, Lock Pro can seamlessly integrate into existing smart home ecosystems.

(SwitchBot Hub Mini Matter Enabled required)

Security and awareness at your fingertips. 

Auto-Lock ensures home security and you can receive real-time notifications regarding lock status. Lock Pro also sends reminders and low-battery notifications, ensuring a safe and worry-free smart home experience.

SwitchBot Lock Pro is priced at $119.99/ €139.99, with a launch offer price of $89.99/ €99.99. 

SwitchBot Lock Pro + Keypad Touch + Hub Mini Matter Enabled Combo is priced at $199.99/ €239.99, with a launch offer price of $149.99/ €159.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website.

