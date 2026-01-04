SwitchBot Demonstrates Smart Home 2.0 Powered by AI Robotics at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, showcases its vision for smart home 2.0 at CES 2026, unveiling a lineup powered by next-generation AI robotics, fueled by core technologies the company has mastered over the years.

Showcasing a deeply unified ecosystem powered by embodied AI, SwitchBot introduces a future where homes can sense, understand, and act across living, studying, working, and everything in between.

Visitors to CES 2026 can find SwitchBot at #52655, Halls A-D Smart Home, Venetian Expo.

onero H1: The Most Accessible AI Household Robot

Highlighting its participation, SwitchBot introduces onero H1, an accessible household robot that embodies the company's long-term vision for fully realized embodied AI. Developed as the next step in SwitchBot's journey from specialized devices to multi-task systems, onero H1 is designed to address household chores that remain difficult to automate. Rather than being defined by any single function, it represents a shift toward robotics that can adapt to a wide range of domestic scenarios.

Built on core embodied-AI capabilities, 22 degrees of freedom (df), and an on-device OmniSense VLA model, onero H1 is designed to learn, adapt, and work in coordination with SwitchBot's existing ecosystem of task-specific robots. By combining visual perception, depth awareness, and tactile feedback, the system enables a more comprehensive understanding of an object's position, shape, and interaction states, critical for handling contact-intensive household tasks. Through this integrated perception and control approach, onero H1 improves reliability in everyday actions such as grasping, pushing, opening, and organizing, while learning to adapt across different tasks and home scenarios.

Moreover, the onero H1 and its robotic arms A1 will be available for pre-order on SwitchBot's website soon.

SwitchBot Lock Vision Series: Smart Deadbolt Locks with 3D Facial Recognition

As the world's first deadbolt smart lock to feature 3D structured-light facial recognition, the Lock Vision Series uses over 2,000 infrared projection points to construct precise 3D facial maps, enabling millimeter-level biometric accuracy and near-instant unlocking.

The technology remains reliable even with hats, glasses, or makeup, and incorporates 3D liveness detection to prevent spoofing attempts using photos or videos, with all the user information locally stored.

Meanwhile, the Lock Vision Series is equipped with DualPower™ and DualBackup™ systems, combining a high-capacity rechargeable battery, a long-life backup battery, and emergency power support. Matter-over-Wi-Fi connectivity enables direct, hub-free integration with Apple Home, allowing users to monitor and control their door remotely or via voice commands.

Expanding the lineup, SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro adds contactless palm-vein recognition as an alternative biometric option. Using near-infrared sensing to read internal vascular patterns, the system enables secure unlocking in situations where hands may be slightly wet or dirty.

Lock Vision Series reflects SwitchBot's Smart Home 2.0 vision for security that anticipates user needs and operates intelligently without demanding extra attention and effort.

New Comfort Tech Lineup for Daily Living Enhancement

SwitchBot AI MindClip: Portable AI Assistant for Life and Work

Debuting at CES 2026, the SwitchBot AI MindClip extends the intelligence of Smart Home 2.0 beyond physical spaces, introducing a personal voice-based knowledge engine designed to support both life and work.

More than an AI recorder, AI MindClip continuously captures meetings, conversations, and everyday moments, transforming them into structured summaries, actionable to-dos, and a searchable personal knowledge base. Acting as a "second brain" fueled by subscribed cloud AI service, it allows users to retrieve past discussions, reminders, and learning materials on demand, ask questions when details are forgotten, and turn fragmented information into usable insight.

Weighing just 18 grams and supporting over 100 languages, AI MindClip helps people organize and recall the growing volume of spoken information they encounter every day, enabling them to think more clearly, work more efficiently, and manage modern life with less cognitive load.

SwitchBot Weather Station: Environmental Awareness for Better Daily Decisions

Featuring a 7.5-inch E-Ink display, the SwitchBot Weather Station brings essential household information into a single interface. With its built-in sensors, it displays dates, time, sunrises & sunsets, indoor temperature & humidity data, air quality, weather, and a six-day weather outlook, along with multi-platform calendar syncing and auto-scene switches for a smarter household management.

The device also introduces AI-powered weather briefings, offering daily insights and recommendations based on local conditions, alongside curated weather-related aspirational quotes that add a thoughtful touch to everyday routines.

SwitchBot OBBOTO: AI-Powered Desk Pixel Globe Light

Rounding out the Comfort Tech suite is SwitchBot OBBOTO, an expressive globe light companion expanding SwitchBot's smart lighting portfolio.

With more than 2,900 RGB LEDs, motion sensing, music visualization, and AI-driven mood animations, OBBOTO transforms light into an expressive companion. Featuring a motion sensor, the SwitchBot OBBOTO displays time and weather through light patterns, and offers interactive pixel art and ambiance modes for sleep, focus, or relaxation.

Meanwhile, visitors can also expect SwitchBot's newly incubated sports tech innovator, Acemate Tennis Robot, the world's first AI tennis robot for a real-rally experience, to be in action at CES 2026.

Together, these innovations reflect SwitchBot's long-term vision for Smart Home 2.0, an embodied-AI ecosystem where perception, reasoning, and action converge to support every aspect of daily living and recreation, reinforcing SwitchBot's commitment to shaping a future where robotics and AI elevate the way people live, work, and interact with their environments.

