SwitchBot Launches AI Hub, the World's First Local Home AI Agent Supporting OpenClaw

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot AI Hub, the world's first local home AI agent supporting OpenClaw, an open-source autonomous AI agent framework.

Combining edge AI computing, Vision-Language Models (VLM), and unified smart home control in a single hub, AI Hub understands real-world events through connected cameras, enables AI-powered automations, and serves as a local NVR system with Frigate. Using it together with OpenClaw, users can now control devices, access AI models, and manage home automation naturally through everyday chat apps.

Official support for running OpenClaw on SwitchBot AI Hub is scheduled to roll out by the end of February, while expanded access to SwitchBot Skills via OpenClaw is expected to roll out by the end of March.

First Local Home AI Agent Supporting OpenClaw

Unlike cloud or PC-based OpenClaw deployment, SwitchBot AI Hub offers authentic OpenClaw support for always-on AI operation in a more affordable and convenient way.

Starting from the end of February, users will be able to run OpenClaw directly on SwitchBot AI Hub, providing an easier and cost-effective solution compared to PC-based deployments. After setup is completed, users can access a range of Large-Language AI models via an OpenClaw bot contact in up to 50 chat apps, including WhatsApp, iMessage, and Discord. Meanwhile, OpenClaw can also access smart home devices across multiple platforms, including Home Assistant, Apple Home, and Google Home, through relevant Skills.

By the end of March, users will be able to access SwitchBot Skills through OpenClaw, using chat apps to manage devices connected to AI Hub and home automations created on AI Hub, both locally and through the Vision-Language Model (VLM).

Running independently on personal devices, AI Hub provides a dedicated, isolated environment for AI execution, helping safeguard personal data while reducing deployment time and system overhead.

First Edge Hub Equipped with VLM

On its own, SwitchBot AI Hub functions as an intelligent edge hub that combines human-like visual understanding, AI automation, and privacy-first video management.

Working with SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam 2K/3K Plus, SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell, or any third-party RTSP cameras, AI Hub uses Vision-Language Models (VLM) to interpret real-world events, generate summaries, enable AI search through video footage, deliver daily home reports, and provide more accurate alerts.

These AI summaries can also be used as automation triggers, allowing users to create complex home automations in seconds and tailor responses for scenarios such as security, family care, and pet care.

In addition, AI Hub integrates a local NVR system powered by Frigate, supporting up to eight cameras, on-device facial recognition, free local video recording, single-screen whole-home monitoring, and expandable local storage up to 16TB.

As SwitchBot's first edge hub, it also connects with over 100 SwitchBot devices, supports Matter bridging for up to 30 SwitchBot products, dual-band Wi-Fi, extended Bluetooth coverage, faster local automation for Bluetooth products, and optional Home Assistant installation, providing a stable, responsive foundation for whole-home intelligence.

The Ultimate Smart Home Automation with AI Hub and OpenClaw

When combined with OpenClaw, SwitchBot AI Hub will enable natural, conversational control over the smart home, allowing users to further interact with their home environment through everyday language.

Users can ask OpenClaw about home status, such as temperature, humidity, or air quality, view footage from cameras connected to AI Hub, control individual devices like lights or air conditioners, and initiate home automation smart scenes. These commands can apply not only to devices directly connected to AI Hub, but also to devices and automations already configured across other smart home platforms that OpenClaw has access to.

Beyond responding to user requests, OpenClaw can proactively assist users by remembering users' past behaviours and habits, analyzing the data it captures through the lens of this memory, and surface timely suggestions or prompt users to take action based on the insights. For example, when a SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell detects someone at the door, AI Hub can capture the event and send an image through OpenClaw in the users' common chat apps, allowing the user to decide whether to remotely unlock the door for the person at the door.

Through this combination of memory, perception, analysis, and execution, SwitchBot AI Hub and OpenClaw work together to deliver a more intelligent, responsive, and user-centric smart home experience.

Pricing & Availability

SwitchBot AI Hub is already available through the SwitchBot Official Website , with an MSRP of USD 259.99 / CAD 299.99 / GBP 259.99 / EUR 259.99. Official OpenClaw support will be enabled by the end of February via software updates.

