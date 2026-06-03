SwitchBot Introduces E-Ink Weather Station with Built-In Smart Calendar

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot Weather Station, an all-in-one smart home display that combines weather information, indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring, calendar syncing, multiple theme views, scene control, and alarm reminders in one screen.

SwitchBot Weather Station

Designed to help households know the weather, plan the day, and manage home routines at a glance, SwitchBot Weather Station features a 7.5-inch E-Ink display, built-in temperature and humidity sensing, multi-platform calendar support, customizable scene buttons, and up to one year of battery life. By bringing together essential daily information and smart home control, it offers a more intuitive way for modern households to stay informed, organized, and comfortable.

All-in-One Weather and Daily Information Display

SwitchBot Weather Station brings key household information into a single interface, reducing the need to switch between different devices and apps. The 7.5-inch E-Ink display shows indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity, today's weather, yesterday's weather, a five-day forecast, air quality data, time and date, sunrise and sunset times, and other daily weather information.

With a paper-like viewing experience, the E-Ink display remains easy to read throughout the day without harsh light, making it suitable for continuous viewing in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, home offices, and entryways. A built-in front light also allows users to check information clearly in darker environments, while the minimalist design supports both wall mounting and desktop placement.

For more comprehensive home monitoring, the device supports up to three SwitchBot environmental sensors, helping users monitor temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels across spaces such as baby rooms, pet areas, gardens, balconies, garages, or greenhouses. With long-term data records available in the SwitchBot App, households can better understand environmental changes and make more informed decisions around heating, cooling, ventilation, and humidity control. When paired with a SwitchBot Hub, users can also receive app notifications when indoor temperature or humidity exceeds set thresholds.

Smart Calendar for Easier Household Planning

Beyond weather monitoring, SwitchBot Weather Station also functions as a smart family calendar. The device supports one-way syncing with major calendar platforms, including Google, iCloud, and Outlook, allowing users to view daily schedules directly on the screen without checking a phone.

The display supports up to five personal calendars, with up to 30 events shown per person each day. Whether used for work meetings, school schedules, medication reminders, family activities, or daily chores, SwitchBot Weather Station helps make shared household planning more visible and easier to manage.

Multiple Theme Views for Personalized Display

SwitchBot Weather Station offers six display themes, allowing users to customize what information appears on the screen based on their preferences and daily needs. Users can select their preferred view directly in the SwitchBot App and switch between different layouts as needed.

The six available themes include Environmental Data, Daily Overview, Calendar, Countdown, Daily Verse, and Custom Text. Whether users want to focus on daily weather summary, calendar display, important countdowns, inspirational quotes, or personalized messages, SwitchBot Weather Station provides a flexible viewing experience tailored to different lifestyles and scenarios. Additionally, users can use the Custom Text view with OpenClaw to upload and display any textual information they created using OpenClaw, such as subway and bus timetables that users ask OpenClaw to look up online.

Customizable Scene Buttons for One-Touch Control

SwitchBot Weather Station includes two customizable scene buttons, allowing users to trigger frequently used smart home actions directly from the device. When paired with a SwitchBot Hub and configured through the SwitchBot App, the buttons can control individual devices or trigger full scenes, such as turning on lights, closing curtains, starting a humidifier, or activating "Away," "Home," or "Movie" modes.

Long Battery Life and Everyday Reminders

Powered by a built-in 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, SwitchBot Weather Station can run for up to one year on a single charge* under typical refresh settings. The device also supports USB-C power, giving users more flexibility in where and how it is placed.

To support daily routines, SwitchBot Weather Station includes up to three alarms with snooze support. Users can choose from three volume levels, while the top button lets them snooze or dismiss alarms.

* Auto-refresh every 3 hours when connected to WiFi

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Weather Station will be available through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon stores, with an MSRP of USD 109.99 / CAD 119.99 / GBP 109.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot Weather Station

SOURCE SwitchBot