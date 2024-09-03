SwitchBot Introduces New Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) for Ultimate Comfort and Automation Experience

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot , a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, is excited to announce the release of the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill). This innovative device features cold evaporation to improve indoor air quality naturally and effectively, providing a smarter and more natural way to humidify your home. Meanwhile, this new device also works smoothly with the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10, offering the ultimate automated smart home experience without human intervention to refill the water.

SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier

Superior Natural and Clean Humidification

Unlike ultrasonic humidifiers that produce fine dust with tap water, SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) uses cold evaporation, which mimics natural humidity by using a fan to blow air over a large, replaceable water-soaked wick filter, adding moisture to the air without creating any powder residue, ensuring comfortable humidification without over-humidification.

Meanwhile, the device features a powerful humidification output of up to 750mL/h and up to 22.5h usage time with 7 ways to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, making it especially beneficial for babies and those with respiratory concerns.

Easy and Quiet Operation

SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) is designed with user convenience in mind. The large 4.5L water tank is easy to refill, and the wick filter can function for up to 4 years, depending on the water hardness. Meanwhile, the device also features a water level window for easy monitoring.

Operating at a noise level lower than 18 dB, the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) ensures a quiet environment, making it ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, and offices. Also, its compact design with wheels allows for easy movement between rooms, greatly enhancing its coverage area and versatility of usage.

Ultimate Automated Smart Home Experience

SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) integrates seamlessly with SwitchBot Ecosystem. Used with SwitchBot Meters and Hubs, it allows users to adjust humidity levels, set schedules, and create automation scenes for optimal comfort. For instance, users can set the device to turn on or off based on room humidity levels automatically. This feature integrates with other smart home devices to create a seamless and automated home environment.

Last but not least, SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) offers the ultimate automated solution for maintaining ideal humidity levels by perfectly integrating with the world's first fully automated robot vacuum, SwitchBot S10. SwitchBot S10 can automatically refill its water box from the plugin system and transport the water to refill SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) without any human intervention, offering the ultimate automated smart home experience.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) will be available on SwitchBot's Official Website Store and Amazon stores in September, starting from $239.99 / £199.99 / €239.99.

For more information, visit SwitchBot's official website or follow on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE SwitchBot