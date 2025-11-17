SwitchBot Launches the New Presence Sensor with mmWave Radar

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today officially launched its brand-new battery-powered Presence Sensor, equipped with a 60Hz mmWave radar, a Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor, and a light sensor.

Designed to solve the limitations of traditional motion sensors, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor delivers more accurate room detection, smarter lighting automation, and greater energy efficiency in everyday home scenarios.

SwitchBot Presence Sensor

Accurate Presence Detection

Featuring a 60Hz mmWave radar, a PIR sensor, and a light sensor, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor aims to deliver highly accurate, continuous presence monitoring.

While the PIR sensor provides rapid initial detection of human entry, the mmWave radar enables micro-motion recognition, capturing the most subtle physiological movements such as breathing or minor posture adjustments. This allows the sensor to maintain accurate occupancy status even when a person remains stationary, tackling the inherent limitation of conventional PIR-only sensors.

With the built-in light sensor to determine the light condition within the room, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor combines motion, micro-motion, and light condition data, providing support for context-aware automation, ensuring lighting and home appliances remain active when a room is truly occupied while reducing false activations.

Additionally, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor has also incorporated multiple anti-interference features, including AI environmental learning to help the sensor to precisely identify the frequency of fans or air conditioners, and eliminate the influence of regarded items. A pet-avoidance function is also supported through angle adjustment using its rotatable magnetic base, reducing false triggers caused by small animals.

Battery-Powered All-Room Coverage

Supported by ultra-low-power mmWave radar technology, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor delivers up to 2 years of battery life on two AAA batteries.

Meanwhile, combined with a magnetic, adhesive-ready base, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor could be placed on walls, desks, or metal surfaces without wiring. Rated IPX5, it's suitable for bathrooms and humid environments, offering coverage up to 8m for movement and 5m for static presence with a 120° detection angle.

Comprehensive Smart Home Integration

The SwitchBot Presence Sensor supports Matter (via SwitchBot Matter-enabled hubs), Home Assistant, and third-party voice assistants, enabling presence and light-level data to be displayed and used across multiple smart home platforms.

In addition to cloud-based integrations, the sensor also supports local automation, allowing it to trigger actions, such as lighting or appliance control, even without Internet. This combination of broad ecosystem compatibility and offline functionality ensures responsive, reliable operation in any environment.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot Presence Sensor is available through the official SwitchBot website and Amazon Stores, with an MSRP of USD 29.99 / GBP 32.99 / EUR 32.99 / CAD 35.99.

