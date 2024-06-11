SwitchBot Introduces New Water Leak Detector with Advanced Features

TOKYO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading smart home retrofitting and automation brand, proudly announces the launch of the SwitchBot Water Leak Detector, which is designed to offer comprehensive protection against water damage at home, ensuring enhanced peace of mind for homeowners. SwitchBot Water Leak Detector is a vital addition to any house, providing advanced features and reliable performance to protect homes around the world.

Advanced Leak Detection Anywhere

SwitchBot Water Leak Detector allows users to remotely monitor water leaks from anywhere with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, offering accessibility for real-time alerts, and detailed records of water leakage, which can help greatly to prevent floods. Whether at home or away, users can stay informed about leakage situations via the SwitchBot app. Meanwhile, Matter support will be enabled for the SwitchBot Water Leak Detector later this year.

Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities

Equipped with 3-in-1 functionality for water drip, water immersion, and water level detection, SwitchBot Water Leak Detector features four sensors on the top and bottom. These sensors can detect water levels as low as 0.5mm, providing early warnings for various water issues such as dripping pipes and floor immersion. Used with a 1-meter sensor cable, SwitchBot Water Leak Detector allows detection in areas that are hard to reach, such as under refrigerators and behind washing machines.

Multiple Alarm Methods for All-around Awareness

Water Leak Detector has four alarm methods to ensure users are promptly alerted:

Sound Alarms: Emits a 100dB alarm to alert users at home, which can be muted if necessary;

App Notifications: Sends push notifications to the SwitchBot app;

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications to up to 10 addresses;

Voice Alerts: Integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings for voice notifications.

Durable and Long-Lasting Design

Built to withstand harsh conditions, SwitchBot Water Leak Detector features an IP67 waterproof rating, making it suitable for high-humidity environments. Even when fully submerged, it continues to function and can be reused after drying. It is powered by two AAA batteries, providing up to 24 months of use. The SwitchBot app also monitors battery level, sending alerts when the battery is low.

Versatile Applications for Home Protection

SwitchBot Water Leak Detector is ideal for monitoring various areas prone to leaks:

Basements: Water heaters, plumbing, HVAC systems, and garages.

Kitchens: Dishwashers, refrigerators, sinks, and storage cabinets.

Laundry Rooms: Washing machines and surrounding areas.

Bathrooms: Toilets, washbasins, showers, and under-mount sinks.

Living Rooms & Bedrooms: Windows, balconies, and heaters.

Other Areas: Attics, ceilings, boat cabins, RVs, warehouses, computer rooms, and wine cellars.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Water Leak Detector is available at a suggested retail price of $17.99 / £17.99 / €21.99. An enhanced version with a sensor cable is also available for $19.99 / £19.99 / €23.99. Both models can be purchased via the SwitchBot official website and SwitchBot Amazon stores SwitchBot Amazon stores US/CA/UK/DE/NL/FR/IT/ES.

SOURCE SwitchBot