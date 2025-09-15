SwitchBot Launches Floor Cleaning Robot S20 and Robot Vacuum K11+ with Matter 1.4

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, announced today the launch of two additions to its cleaning robot lineup, the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 and the Robot Vacuum K11+, both with seamless Matter 1.4 integration, directly supporting section cleaning function in Apple Home.

Featuring powerful cleaning and advanced automation, these two new launches extend SwitchBot's commitment to making home cleaning simpler, smarter, and more accessible, offering solutions that fit both large households and compact apartments.

SwitchBot S20 & K11+

SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20: Best Floor Cleaning Robot with Matter 1.4

Furthering the success of its predecessor, SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 combines advanced cleaning performance with convenience-enhancing automation, offering premium features at an accessible price point.

At the heart of S20 is its RinseSync™ roller mop system, which continuously scrubs and rinses its roller mop in real time during operation, ensuring each wipe uses a clean mop. Meanwhile, S20 features an anti-tangle rubber brush with a V-shaped anti-tangle side brush for a completely tangle-free usage experience. Additionally, with 10,000Pa suction power and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, the S20 is built for deep cleaning across mixed floor types, including hardwood, tile, and carpets.

Its MultiClean Base Station comes in two versions to suit different needs. The water tank edition includes a 2.7L clean water tank and a 2.5L wastewater tank, while the auto-fill & drain edition connects directly to household plumbing to automatically refill clean water and drain dirty water, bringing the experience closer to true hands-free cleaning. The station also empties and stores dust for up to 90 days and dries the mop with 50°C hot air to prevent odor and bacteria buildup.

Designed to work seamlessly with the SwitchBot ecosystem, the S20 can also refill the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier, creating a more connected and effortless home environment. Combined with Matter 1.4 support, users can integrate the S20 easily into multiple smart home platforms and specifically enjoy section cleaning in Apple Home.

SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K11+, Smaller and Stronger with Matter 1.4

Alongside the S20, SwitchBot is introducing the K11+, the world's smallest robot vacuum, now enhanced with Matter 1.4, a more compact base station, and significantly stronger suction power.

Measuring just 24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm in height, the K11+ main unit is designed to reach under low furniture, navigate tight corners, and fit into spaces where larger robots cannot. Nonetheless, the mini base station is equally space-efficient, occupying less space than an A4 sheet of paper while holding up to 90 days of dust in its 4L antibacterial bag.

Despite its compact size, the K11+ delivers 6,000Pa suction power and also features an anti-tangle rubber brush with a V-shaped anti-tangle side brush, making it suitable for households with children or pets. It uses 360° LiDAR navigation with PSD sensors to create accurate maps of each room, ensuring it covers the entire home with precision while avoiding obstacles and drops.

With noise levels as low as 45dB in Quiet Mode, the K11+ is unobtrusive during daily use, making it possible to run cleaning cycles while working from home or during the night without disturbance. Meanwhile, K11+ is also equipped with full Matter 1.4-over-WiFi integration and supports section cleaning in Apple Home, alongside the SwitchBot ecosystem, giving users a truly connected experience.

Two Products, One Vision

With the launch of the S20 and K11+, SwitchBot is expanding its cleaning portfolio to serve the needs of different households. The S20 is tailored for families who want a powerful, fully automated floor cleaning solution with minimal upkeep. The K11+, on the other hand, is optimized for urban dwellers and smaller spaces, offering powerful suction and automated dust collection in a compact design.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20: MSRP $799.99 (USD) / €799.99 (EUR) / £799.99 (GBP) / CAD $999.99 .

(USD) / €799.99 (EUR) / £799.99 (GBP) / CAD . SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K11+: MSRP $399.99 (USD) / €399.99 (EUR) / £399.99 (GBP) / CAD $499.99 .

(USD) / €399.99 (EUR) / £399.99 (GBP) / CAD . Available on SwitchBot Official Website and Amazon Stores.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

SOURCE SwitchBot