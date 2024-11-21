SwitchBot Offers Up to 40% Off Discount for Black Friday 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot , a leading smart home retrofitting and automation brand, is thrilled to offer up to 40% off for Black Friday 2024. Black Friday discounts will last from November 21st to December 2nd, the perfect time for anyone keen on smart homes to upgrade their households with SwitchBot's innovative and well-designed products at unbeatable prices.

Key Deals for Black Friday 2024

1. SwitchBot Curtain 3 Rod / U Rail

Automate regular curtains seamlessly with SwitchBot Curtain 3, designed for Rod and U Rail types, enabling users to open and close curtains using a smartphone, voice commands, or a light sensor for auto-adjustment based on ambient lighting. This device is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and offers easy installation with solar panel charging, providing enhanced convenience and energy efficiency. Moreover, when used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, SwitchBot Curtain can perfectly support the Matter protocol for an even more integrated smart home experience.

2. SwitchBot Blind Tilt

For those with blinds, SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a game-changer. This innovative device lets users adjust blind angles with ease via the SwitchBot app or by using voice commands, maximizing comfort, energy efficiency, and privacy. It is easy to install and also integrates perfectly with Matter when used with a SwitchBot Hub that is supported.

Black Friday Price: $48.99 (30% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon Store / Official Website

3. SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10

SwitchBot S10 offers an advanced, hands-free cleaning experience with its dual-station design featuring auto-refill, auto-drain, and auto-empty functionalities. Featuring a specific water dock that's connected to the existing plumbing system in users' houses, the S10 ensures thorough cleaning without manual intervention, along with powerful suction, a self-cleaning RevoRoll™ Roller Mop, and advanced navigation. It also includes a unique self-cleaning technology called RinseSync™ that enables S10 to auto-clean/wash its mop while cleaning, providing even greater convenience and less spread contamination when cleaning. Moreover, the S10 can even fill the water tank of the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-fill), to create an even more automated smart home experience for users.

Black Friday Price: $699.99 (42% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon Store / Official Website

4. SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro

As the world's smallest yet most powerful robot vacuum, SwitchBot K10+ Pro is perfect for reaching tight spaces while delivering high-performance cleaning. Equipped with mapping technology and self-emptying functionality, it allows for minimal maintenance and efficient home coverage, sparing the users from processing the dust bag within up to 90 days.

Black Friday Price: $399.99 (33% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon Store / Official Website

5. SwitchBot Lock Pro + Hub Mini Matter Enabled + Keypad Touch

Boost home security with SwitchBot Lock Pro, now bundled with the Keypad Touch for a more convenient user experience, and Hub Mini Matter Enabled for an even more integrated smart household. With this bundle, Lock Pro supports up to 15 unlocking methods, is compatible with most locks, and can be controlled via fingerprint, passcode, SwitchBot App, or voice commands, offering keyless entry, remote access, and real-time notifications, with easy installation requiring no extra tools or any door modifications.

Black Friday Price: $139.99 (30% off)

Where to Buy: SwitchBot Amazon Store / Official Website

Additional Deals

Beyond these highlighted products, SwitchBot's Black Friday sale offers extraordinary discounts on a wide range of other devices, including security solutions such as SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K, smart home hubs such as SwitchBot Hub 2, and environment monitors like Meter Pro / Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor). Whether you're building a smart home from scratch or adding new functionalities to your setup, SwitchBot's lineup offers versatile and easy-to-install options for everyone.

SwitchBot's Black Friday deals are available from November 21 to December 2, 2024, and for more deal information, please visit the SwitchBot Amazon US / CA / UK or official website * to find the perfect additions to your smart home setup.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website or follow SwitchBot on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Please kindly note that discount policies vary across different countries/regions.

