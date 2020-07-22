Switzerland Data Center Market Size to Reach over $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Jul 22, 2020, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Switzerland data center market report.
Switzerland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Around $2 billion of cumulative data center investments to be witnessed in Switzerland data center between 2020-2025.
- In 2019, the cloud market in Switzerland was estimated to be around $1.2 billion, registering a growth of over 15% YOY.
- Switzerland data center market investments to aid in cumulative power capacity addition of around 250 MW between 2020-2025.
- Equinix, Interxion, Swisscom, NTS Workspace AG, CKW, Safe Host, NTT (e-shelter), and Green Datacenter are among the prominent data center colocation providers, where the market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% between 2019-2025.
- Over $650 million revenue opportunity for construction contractors in Switzerland data center between 2020-2025.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025
- Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Switzerland
- List of Data Center Investments in Switzerland
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 9 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors
Switzerland Data Center Market – Segmentation
- The server Infrastructure market in Switzerland is expected to grow with increase in data center investments. Mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology. The contribution to server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads is likely to grow during the forecast period.
- Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most commonly adopted cooling system in the country in data center facilities. Equinix ZH5 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy chillers and N+20% CRAC units. Green Datacenter's Zurich-West 3 Facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy in cooling systems, cooling water piping, and cold aisles.
- Greenfield data center projects are witnessing an increased investment from local and global data center providers as they are aiming to expand their presence. The country has a presence of construction contractors such as DPR Construction, Turner and Townsend, Gruner AG, Arup, among others. DPR Construction is currently involved in the construction of Vantage Data Center's Zurich (ZHR11) facility.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Zurich
- Other Cities
Switzerland Data Center Market – Dynamics
The adoption of cloud computing has experienced considerable growth in Switzerland with an increase in data volumes. The increased digitalization of businesses is leading to the adoption of public cloud infrastructure, which is expected to witness minimum 10% growth YOY between 2020 and 2025.
In 2019, the Switzerland public cloud spend grew by 15% YOY. SaaS services continue to dominate, however, the demand for Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will experience a surge of over 15% YOY between 2020 and 2025. In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business to adhere the data protection law. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. In Switzerland, major companies involved in cloud transformation include Swisscom, T-Systems, Netcloud, EveryWare, Microsoft, Google, Rackspace, Cloudreach, Nordcloud, and IBM.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Colocation Providers to dominate Data Center Investments
- IoT Surge to Fuel Demand for Data Centers
- Smart Cities and 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Deployments
- Growing Investment in Artificial Intelligence
Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Cisco
- Huawei
- NetApp
- Dell Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- Construction Service Providers
- cpcm Construction Project Cost Management Ltd
- Arup
- DPR Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- Gruner
- ffbk Architects
- Basler & Hofmann
- steigerconcept AG
- ISG Plc
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- STULZ
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
- Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
- Rittal
- KOHLER(SDMO)
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Socome
- Data Center Investors
- NTS Workspace AG
- Equinix
- Interxion
- Green Datacenter
- CKW
- ewl energy water lucerne
- Vantage Data Center
