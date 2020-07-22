Switzerland Data Center Market Size to Reach over $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ‪In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Switzerland data center market report.

Switzerland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Around $2 billion of cumulative data center investments to be witnessed in Switzerland data center between 2020-2025. In 2019, the cloud market in Switzerland was estimated to be around $1.2 billion , registering a growth of over 15% YOY. Switzerland data center market investments to aid in cumulative power capacity addition of around 250 MW between 2020-2025. Equinix, Interxion, Swisscom, NTS Workspace AG, CKW, Safe Host, NTT (e-shelter), and Green Datacenter are among the prominent data center colocation providers, where the market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% between 2019-2025. Over $650 million revenue opportunity for construction contractors in Switzerland data center between 2020-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Switzerland

List of Data Center Investments in Switzerland

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 9 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors

Switzerland Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server Infrastructure market in Switzerland is expected to grow with increase in data center investments. Mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology. The contribution to server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads is likely to grow during the forecast period.

is expected to grow with increase in data center investments. Mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology. The contribution to server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads is likely to grow during the forecast period. Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most commonly adopted cooling system in the country in data center facilities. Equinix ZH5 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy chillers and N+20% CRAC units. Green Datacenter's Zurich-West 3 Facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy in cooling systems, cooling water piping, and cold aisles.

Greenfield data center projects are witnessing an increased investment from local and global data center providers as they are aiming to expand their presence. The country has a presence of construction contractors such as DPR Construction, Turner and Townsend, Gruner AG, Arup, among others. DPR Construction is currently involved in the construction of Vantage Data Center's Zurich (ZHR11) facility.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Zurich

Other Cities

Switzerland Data Center Market – Dynamics

The adoption of cloud computing has experienced considerable growth in Switzerland with an increase in data volumes. The increased digitalization of businesses is leading to the adoption of public cloud infrastructure, which is expected to witness minimum 10% growth YOY between 2020 and 2025.

In 2019, the Switzerland public cloud spend grew by 15% YOY. SaaS services continue to dominate, however, the demand for Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will experience a surge of over 15% YOY between 2020 and 2025. In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business to adhere the data protection law. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. In Switzerland, major companies involved in cloud transformation include Swisscom, T-Systems, Netcloud, EveryWare, Microsoft, Google, Rackspace, Cloudreach, Nordcloud, and IBM.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Colocation Providers to dominate Data Center Investments

IoT Surge to Fuel Demand for Data Centers

Smart Cities and 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Deployments

Growing Investment in Artificial Intelligence

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Arista



Broadcom



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Cisco



Huawei



NetApp



Dell Technologies



IBM



Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

cpcm Construction Project Cost Management Ltd



Arup



DPR Construction



Turner & Townsend



Gruner



ffbk Architects



Basler & Hofmann



steigerconcept AG



ISG Plc

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Cummins



Eaton



Legrand



STULZ



Schneider Electric



Vertiv



Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)



Rittal



KOHLER(SDMO)



Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

Socome

Data Center Investors

NTS Workspace AG



Equinix



Interxion



Green Datacenter



CKW



ewl energy water lucerne



Vantage Data Center

