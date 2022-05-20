Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $981.3 Million in 2021 to Reach $1706.6 Million by 2026

May 20, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty Programs Market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 12.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1100.5 million in 2022
In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Switzerland has recorded a CAGR of 12.6% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Switzerland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2026.
Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 981.3 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1706.6 million by 2026.
Loyalty Programs market in Switzerland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Scope
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Perks Loyalty Program
- Coalition Loyalty Program
- Hybrid Loyalty Program
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
- Software
- Services
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7dl9l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article