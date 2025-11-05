Switzerland's Premier Bitcoin Treasury Company FUTURE Raises CHF 28 Million

ZURICH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUTURE (Future Holdings AG), Switzerland's premier Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced the successful closing of its CHF 28 million strategic funding round. The round was anchored by cornerstone investors Fulgur Ventures, Nakamoto, and TOBAM, representing some of the most established names bridging traditional finance and Bitcoin.

The company is spearheaded by a seasoned team combining expertise in Bitcoin, venture, structured finance and capital markets. The leadership includes Chairman Richard Byworth, Managing Partner at Syz Capital, and CEO Sebastien Hess, a fintech and Bitcoin entrepreneur and investor known for his involvement with Rocket Internet and Block Green (backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase). They are further supported by Co-Founders Marc Syz, CEO at Syz Capital, Julian Liniger, CEO of Relai, and Adam Back, the inventor of Hashcash and CEO of Blockstream.

"This round brings together leading venture investors who share our conviction in Bitcoin and in the strength of the team we have built at FUTURE," said Sebastien Hess, CEO of FUTURE. "Their commitment reflects confidence in our execution and in our vision to build Europe's Premier Bitcoin Treasury Company, a trusted institutional gateway that connects Bitcoin with global capital through financial discipline, technology, and transparent governance."

"Our strategic positioning in one of Europe's key financial centres, with a 0% base rate and 0.12% yield on ten-year bonds, combined with a team of Bitcoiners boasting strong financial pedigrees, creates a significant opportunity set for a Bitcoin treasury company," said Richard Byworth, Chairman and co-founder of FUTURE. "The calibre of the investors in this round, and the strong interest we have seen in a challenging environment, highlights the demand for a Swiss BTCTC, while underscoring the quality of our handpicked team."

A Balance-Sheet-Driven Institutional Platform

FUTURE's business model is built on a strong Bitcoin balance sheet forming the foundation for all of the company's activities. The company's integrated model is designed to serve institutional Bitcoin adoption end-to-end:

Treasury Operations: accumulation, custody, and management of Bitcoin as the core balance-sheet foundation.

as the core balance-sheet foundation. Research & Analytics: production of proprietary research, market intelligence, and analytical dashboards tailored for institutional investors.

Infrastructure & Platform: development of secure, compliant treasury and wallet -infrastructure solutions enabling institutional Bitcoin operations.

-infrastructure solutions enabling institutional operations. Advisory: provision of institutional advisory services and organization of the Future Bitcoin Forum 2026 in Switzerland.

"Switzerland has a long tradition of financial innovation and trust," said Marc Syz, Vice-Chairman of FUTURE. "It is time for the country to continue on that path and lead in Bitcoin by building institutional infrastructure that meets the highest global standards."

