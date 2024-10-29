SWIVEL™ Joins the U.S. Faster Payments Council

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC's SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, a leading fintech company specializing in integrated Transaction Enablement™ solutions, today announced it has officially joined the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States.

As a national, industry-led organization, the FPC seeks to foster a universal, faster payments system where Americans can safely and securely make payments to anyone, anywhere, at any time, with near-immediate funds availability. As a new member of the FPC, SWIVEL supports the organization's goals to create a payments environment guided by principles of fairness, inclusiveness, and transparency. SWIVEL looks forward to working with other leading industry organizations to confront and overcome the obstacles to faster payments adoption.

"Amidst the rapid evolution of our industry, one of the most critical challenges we face is the secure and effective adoption of instant payments, and its ongoing impact on institutions, businesses, and consumers," said Amanda Crocker, Interim CEO of SWIVEL. "We share the FPC's vision for an open and collaborative approach with all industry stakeholders to address this challenge and develop a clear path forward for our nation's faster payments environment. We are eager to work with our fellow members to advance these important initiatives."

About the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC)

The FPC is an industry-led membership organization whose mission is to facilitate a world class payment system where Americans can safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, at any time and with near-immediate funds availability. By design, the FPC encourages a diverse range of perspectives and is open to all stakeholders in the U.S. payment system. Guided by principles of fairness, inclusiveness, flexibility and transparency, the FPC will use collaborative, problem-solving approaches to resolve the issues that are inhibiting broad faster payments adoption in this country. For more information, please visit FasterPaymentsCouncil.org.

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL, an SWBC company, offers a transaction enablement platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, Debit, Credit, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Find more information at www.getswivel.io.

