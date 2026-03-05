SXSW TO DEBUT FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL FILMMAKERS JACKETS, CRAFTED ENTIRELY FROM PLANTS BY UNLESS COLLECTIVE

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South by Southwest (SXSW) will unveil this year its first-ever official Filmmakers Jacket, a new festival tradition designed to honor the creatives premiering films while setting a new standard for how festival merchandise can be made.

For the inaugural edition, SXSW selected UNLESS COLLECTIVE (UNLESS), the zero-plastic regenerative footwear and apparel brand, as its official partner and manufacturer. Known for creating garments and footwear made entirely from plants, UNLESS brings a new material philosophy to one of the most influential stages in global creative culture.

Filmmakers' jackets have long marked milestone moments. SXSW saw an opportunity to evolve that tradition by designing a piece worthy of the creators who debut their work here, while aligning with the festival's spirit of forward-thinking innovation and sustainability.

The result is a limited run of 350 jackets, each embroidered to read "1 of 350", presented exclusively to filmmakers premiering at this year's festival.

"SXSW has always been a launchpad for bold ideas and boundary-pushing storytellers. We wanted our first Filmmaker Jacket to embody that energy, and UNLESS does just that," said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV at SXSW. "They embrace the challenge of rethinking fashion with a regenerative lens, unique intention, and endless creativity in an approach that mirrors the spirit of the SXSW Film & TV community and our filmmakers."

Crafted from mid-weight cotton twill, dyed with water-safe color, and finished with Corozo nut buttons, the jacket is entirely plastic-free. Classic workwear lines, a modern boxy silhouette, and a mid-length cut mean it layers effortlessly while maintaining structure and durability.

A collaborative design process between the festival and UNLESS led to the striking 78,000-stitch embroidery across the back — an eyeball, a recurring and iconic cinematic symbol, with the SXSW logo set as the pupil at its center. Its artisanal look pays homage to the brand's Pacific Northwest roots and the region's working industrial heritage, grounded in the honest utility of a mechanic's jacket. The result is subtle, collectible, and built to last.

UNLESS, acquired by Under Armour in 2024, has scaled its regenerative design platform to demonstrate that premium apparel can be made without plastics. By launching this jacket through filmmakers — cultural leaders and storytellers — SXSW and UNLESS aim to show how new material standards can gain credibility in influential creative communities before expanding more broadly.

"Being selected by SXSW is an incredible honor and it shows just how fast new standards can move when culture leads," said Eric Liedtke, UNLESS founder and Under Armour Chief Marketing Officer, EVP Strategy. "This jacket is built for the moment and built to return to the earth when the moment passes."

The UNLESS Filmmakers Jacket will be showcased in a dedicated space at the official SXSW Film & TV Clubhouse, where badge holders can explore its design and production and see its regenerative process brought to life. Attendees can also shop exclusive SXSW x UNLESS merchandise, including a limited-edition Mechanics Jacket and a Portuguese cotton flannel shirt, at select merch stands and at unlesscollective.com.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is known worldwide for conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of technology, film and television, music, education, comedy and culture. The annual event serves global professionals through sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and networking that consistently generates unexpected discoveries when diverse communities come together. SXSW 2026 runs March 12-18 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU March 9-12. Learn more at sxsw.com.

SXSW continues to connect creative communities around the world through its flagship event in Austin and SXSW London, which launched in 2025, reflecting SXSW's commitment to fostering meaningful exchange across culture, technology, and creativity.

SXSW 2026 Driven by Rivian.

About UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc.

UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc. (UNLESS) is an all-plant, zero-plastic regenerative apparel and footwear brand acquired by Under Armour in 2024. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and influenced by the utility and style of skate, outdoor, and cold-water surf, UNLESS creates apparel and footwear built from the elements that can be worn in the elements and safely returned to the elements. UNLESS is a collective of innovators, engineers, artists, and activists collaborating to operate a regenerative fashion platform in a way that hasn't been done before – connecting material, design, manufacturing, and composting to use plant-based innovation and production ingenuity to solve for a plastic-free future. Visit https://unlesscollective.com for more information.

