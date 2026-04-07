Sycamore and Vertical Insure Partner to Integrate Tuition Refund Protection into K-12 Enrollment and Payments

Partnership embeds tuition refund protection into school payment workflows to support financial stability and family peace of mind

FREMONT, Neb., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore, a K–12 school management platform with integrated tuition payments and a parent mobile app available on iOS and Android, today announced a new partnership with Vertical Insure, the leader in embedded insurance solutions for K-12 education.

The partnership integrates tuition refund protection directly into Sycamore's enrollment and payment workflows, presenting coverage as part of the tuition payment process while helping schools reduce financial exposure related to unexpected student withdrawals.

Sycamore and Vertical Insure

By embedding tuition refund protection into existing admissions and billing processes, schools can offer families greater financial clarity without adding administrative overhead or new systems.

"Independent schools are managing increasing complexity across enrollment and tuition payments while maintaining financial stability," said Dr. Ryan Lowe, CEO of Sycamore Leaf Solutions, LLC. "Because Sycamore sits at the center of that process, we're able to integrate tuition refund protection directly into the payment experience—helping schools protect revenue while delivering greater clarity and confidence for families."

Designed for real K–12 workflows

Tuition refund protection powered by Vertical Insure is designed specifically for K–12 schools and supports both pay-in-full and installment payment plans. When covered events occur, the solution helps ensure schools receive outstanding tuition balances while families avoid financial strain.

Through the integration, schools benefit from:

Tuition refund protection offered at the point of enrollment or payment

Reduced administrative burden and manual follow-up

Improved predictability around tuition revenue

A seamless experience for families within existing school workflows

"Tuition refund protection works best when it's built directly into the systems schools and families already rely on," said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. "By partnering with Sycamore, we're able to power the insurance operations behind the scenes while schools deliver a simple, transparent experience for families during enrollment."

Extending the parent experience

With Sycamore's parent app available on both iOS and Android, families already rely on the platform to manage tuition payments and stay connected to their school. The addition of tuition refund protection expands that experience by helping families manage financial risk within the same trusted environment.

For schools, the partnership supports stronger cash flow consistency, fewer billing exceptions, and reduced administrative complexity—particularly during enrollment season.

The integrated tuition refund protection offering will be available to Sycamore schools as part of upcoming enrollment and billing workflows.

About Sycamore

Sycamore is a K–12 school management platform serving independent schools globally. The platform connects admissions, student information, communication, payments, and reporting in one system—helping schools reduce friction, improve clarity, and operate more efficiently. Learn more at sycamoreleaf.com.

About Vertical Insure

Vertical Insure is an embedded insurance company that integrates customized protection into software platforms. By partnering with vertical SaaS providers, Vertical Insure enables coverage to be offered at the point of need within existing workflows through its consumer platform, ViCoverage. With expertise spanning both technology and insurance, Vertical Insure supports a model where protection is delivered as a natural part of the platform experience. Learn more at verticalinsure.com.

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SOURCE Sycamore