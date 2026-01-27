Sycamore Launches Sycamore Academy to Empower Schools, Educators, and Families With On-Demand Training

New learning platform goes live January 27, 2026 with 37 courses, 417 lessons, 882 topics, and 27 quizzes—plus continual updates and future certifications

FREMONT, Neb., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Leaf Solutions, LLC ("Sycamore"), the student information system (SIS) built for independent K–12 schools, today announced the launch of Sycamore Academy, a dedicated training and enablement platform designed to help administrators, teachers, and parents get more value from Sycamore—faster, more consistently, and with greater confidence. With staff transitions and limited time for training, schools need consistent, role-based learning that scales across teams and families.

Sycamore Academy - Learn, Grow, and Get Certified

Sycamore Academy is available now at https://academy.sycamoreleaf.com . At launch, the Academy includes 37 courses, 417 lessons, 882 topics, and 27 quizzes, with continual updates planned to expand depth, introduce role-specific pathways, and add advanced learning experiences. By spring of 2026, an expected 75 courses and nearly 1,290 lessons, covering over 1,600 topics, will be live. Certifications are planned for future phases to help schools validate expertise and build internal platform champions.

"Sycamore Academy is a commitment to user success at scale," said Dr. Ryan Lowe, CEO of Sycamore. "When schools have clear, structured learning built around real workflows, adoption improves, teams align faster, and communities get a better experience. We built it to turn onboarding into momentum—and momentum into mastery."

Purpose-Built Learning for Every Role in the School Community

Sycamore Academy is designed as a centralized learning environment with role-based education for the entire school ecosystem:

Administrators: operational workflows, data practices, and day-to-day efficiency

Teachers: classroom execution, grading, attendance, and communication routines

Parents: clarity and confidence engaging with the school through Sycamore

Courses are structured to support onboarding, refreshers, and ongoing improvement, giving schools a consistent foundation for training new staff and supporting families throughout the year.

Built for Momentum: Continuous Content and Future Certifications

Unlike static documentation, Sycamore Academy is built to evolve. Sycamore will publish new learning content on a recurring basis, expanding curriculum depth and introducing advanced paths. Sycamore Academy launches today with 37 courses and will expand rapidly through spring 2026. Planned certifications will provide an objective way for users to demonstrate proficiency—helping schools standardize internal best practices and develop trusted power users.

Strengthening the Sycamore Experience

The launch of Sycamore Academy reinforces Sycamore's focus on delivering not only technology, but the enablement required to maximize it. By pairing platform capabilities with structured education, Sycamore aims to reduce training friction, increase adoption, and improve outcomes for schools and families.

Sycamore Academy is available to all clients via single sign-on (SSO) for streamlined access.

About Sycamore Leaf Solutions, LLC

Sycamore Leaf Solutions, LLC is a K–12 school management platform serving independent schools across the United States and internationally. Known for best-value innovation and strong Google Workspace integration, Sycamore helps schools manage operations, communication, and payments with an affordable, modern platform designed for real-world school workflows.

