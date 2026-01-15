Sycamore Parent App Launches on iOS and Android: Payments, Attendance, Grades on One Screen

FREMONT, Neb., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore released the Sycamore Parent App for iOS and Android, giving families a single place to pay school fees using Sycamore Payments, track attendance, and view grades—right on their phones. The app supports schools across the United States and in more than 40 countries.

"Parents want quick answers—balance due, today's attendance, this week's grades," said Dr. Ryan Lowe, CEO of Sycamore. "The Sycamore Parent App brings those essentials into one screen so families act faster and schools field fewer support calls."

The app streamlines three essentials for families: pay tuition and activity fees with ACH or credit card and review balances and history; check daily attendance with clear views of absences and tardies; and see up-to-date grades by class and assignment throughout the year.

Beyond the basics, the app adds time-savers for families and business offices: flexible account payments (pay one fee or select several at once), one-tap filtering by student, self-serve statements, instant branded receipts, and smart notifications that reduce late payments. Built for K–12, the app supports role-based access for parents and students. Information entered by teachers and administrators in Sycamore is instantly available in the app—fewer portals for families, fewer support calls for schools.

To protect payment data, Sycamore Payments uses leading processors—Stripe and PayPal—both certified PCI Service Provider (Level 1).

"Sycamore is a multifaceted student information system that stands out for its integration with Google, excellent technical support, and high degree of individualization for schools. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing student data and communication, making it a valuable asset for Catholic schools seeking a streamlined and adaptable solution." — Cathy Mulligan, Technical Director, St. Therese School, Diocese of Kansas City–St. Joseph.

