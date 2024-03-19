Sycamore Services, Inc. Notification of Data Security Incident

DANVILLE, Ind., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 21, 2023, Sycamore Services, Inc. ("Sycamore") identified a cybersecurity issue. Maintaining the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is important to us. Upon becoming aware of this matter, Sycamore promptly initiated a comprehensive investigation and retained computer forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident.

The forensic investigation determined that a third party gained unauthorized access to mailbox accounts containing sensitive information such as names, date of birth, social security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, account numbers, routing numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. Sycamore's forensic experts were unable to determine if there was unauthorized acquisition of data.

While there was no evidence of any misuse of data, identity theft, or fraud caused by the incident, out of an abundance of caution, Sycamore worked diligently to identify all individuals who may have been impacted by the incident. Sycamore mailed a notification letter offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services at no cost to those individuals on March 1, 2024.

In addition to launching an investigation, as part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of information in our care, Sycamore took steps to implement additional security measures designed to prevent a recurrence and to protect the privacy of the individuals impacted by this incident. Such measures include terminating all unauthorized access to systems and portals, resetting the passwords to email accounts, reviewing existing policies, and upgrading the security of email accounts.

Individuals with questions may contact Sycamore's dedicated Call Center at 1-866-495-1058. The call center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, excluding major U.S. holidays.

SOURCE Sycamore Services, Inc.