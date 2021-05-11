Sycomp Achieves Prisma Cloud Specialization with Palo Alto Networks

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp today announced the achievement of its Prisma Cloud Specialization with Palo Alto Networks. This designation recognizes that Sycomp provides proven expertise and resources to help customers successfully secure their public cloud environment with Palo Alto Networks technology.

As an established Diamond Innovator partner for Palo Alto Networks, achieving the Prisma Cloud Specialization differentiates Sycomp with the expert ability to scale to public cloud deployments.

"We are very proud of the tight partnership developed with Palo Alto Networks on sales and deployments of their other platforms. Extending this relationship to help both of our cloud programs was a natural fit," says Allen Shahdadi, Vice President of Global Sales. "Securing the public cloud is a big endeavor, and we are excited to receive recognition for our focus on cloud security with Palo Alto Networks."

Sycomp has an extensive background in public cloud solutions, having created their Intelligent Cloud Plus (Intelligent Cloud+) program for customers of all sizes in the public cloud arena – serving AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Obtaining the Prisma Cloud specialization was an organic next step to enhancing these environments with the innovative and comprehensive platform by Palo Alto Networks.

Sycomp's Intelligent Cloud+ solutions are designed to help organizations save money on their cloud spend, provide more visualization towards a more secure environment, improve application performance, and improve the cloud adoption experience.

Prisma Cloud is the first and only Cloud Native Security Platform with the industry's broadest security and compliance coverage for the entire cloud native technology stack: applications, data throughout the whole application lifecycle and multi- and hybrid clouds.

For more information on Sycomp, please visit https://sycomp.com/security-solutions/ . For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page www.paloaltonetworks.com/prisma/cloud.

About Sycomp: Sycomp provides and delivers enterprise information technology solutions to organizations globally. Our portfolio of offerings includes data center, HPC, AI/ML, networking, cloud, security solutions, and services. Our Intelligent Cloud+ Program is designed to save customers money, enhance security, improve your application performance, and make cloud adoption easier.

