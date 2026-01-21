Sycomp Enhances Cloud Managed Services Program with New Customer Benefits

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today enhancements to its Intelligent Cloud+ managed services with new FinOps capabilities and other program benefits. Specifically, Sycomp has partnered with Cloudability, a leading FinOps platform from Apptio, an IBM company, as its new cloud financial management tool for Sycomp's Intelligent Cloud+ program and FinOps service offerings. In addition, Sycomp launched Intelligent Observability+ services for secure monitoring and workload visibility across dynamic cloud environments, integrating the benefits of Cloudability and other leading ISVs.

"Our new cloud services and program enhancements offer customers deeper insights into their overall cloud investment – optimizing costs while providing greater workload and application visibility," said Lauren Ridzon, Global Director, Sycomp Cloud Solutions and Sales. "Sycomp is committed to staying relevant in a very dynamic industry to ensure our customers benefit from best-in-class and proven tools with a steady partnership strategy for years to come."

Sycomp's Intelligent Cloud+ is a suite of managed and professional services including assessment services, migration planning, governance and compliance, and cost optimization strategies using industry-leading tools and applications for workloads running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. New features include multi-cloud management and normalization, spend tracking and forecasting, native Kubernetes cost allocation, and user-friendly dashboards.

Sycomp's Intelligent Observability+ provides a unified view across cloud, hybrid and on-premises infrastructure with system health, performance and utilization, detailed records of events and activities, and visualization of the user journey to address today's complex infrastructure operational challenges. Together, these managed services offer customers with an end-to-end cloud program designed to help customers better manage workload performance, latency, utilization and security.

"Flimp has been a Sycomp Intelligent Cloud+ customer for the last five years, and we've continued to enhance and improve our AWS infrastructure with Sycomp during that time," said Chip Arndt, EVP and Head of Legal and Security & Compliance, Flimp. "Most recently, we implemented Sycomp's Intelligent Observability+ to help us improve critical monitoring, security and compliance, and with Sycomp's new financial management tools backed by IBM Cloudability, we have a more advanced cloud environment that will support our future requirements."

For more information on Sycomp's Intelligent Observability+ services, see Sycomp's Observability blog series with helpful tips and insights.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

