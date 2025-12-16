Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Cluster Toolkit

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today the availability of the Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform, an infrastructure as code (IaC) solution to automate scale-out storage for high performance computing (HPC) workloads, on Google Cloud Cluster Toolkit.

"Our mutual customers were looking for modern and efficient ways to quickly deploy concurrent high-speed file access to data-rich applications on multiple nodes of clusters on Google Cloud, and the Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform provides that solution," said Scott Fadden, Sycomp's Senior Solutions Architect for HPC and Storage. "And based upon customer and MLPerf benchmark performance results, we were eager to make Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform part of the Google Cloud Cluster Toolkit for storage."

Google Cloud Cluster Toolkit is open-source software to simplify the deployment of HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads on Google Cloud. The Toolkit includes a library of blueprints and modules based upon best practices and recommended configurations for optimal performance and efficiency.

"The addition of Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform to the Google Cloud Cluster Toolkit now provides a complete end-to-end HPC solution and helps simplify the deployment of the underlying supported filesystems with a single command," said Ilias Katsardis, Senior Product Manager, Google Cloud. "This allows HPC and Storage engineers faster creation and deployment of any data-intensive workload on Google Cloud."

Sycomp Intelligent Data Storage Platform was recently showcased at SC25 at the Google Cloud booth, and featured on HPCwire show highlights video.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

