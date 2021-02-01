Sycomp launches new public cloud program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp today announced their new Intelligent Cloud Plus (Intelligent Cloud+), a new offering with a variety of benefits that enables organizations to consume the public cloud, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Clients of Sycomp's Intelligent Cloud+ program have access to a team of cloud engineers to support projects around cloud initiatives, provide cloud consumption expertise, deliver immediate cost savings through reports and visualization powered by their partnership with CloudHealth.

"We have seen tremendous growth in the public cloud space, and we are extremely excited to revitalize and launch innovative cloud offerings for the new year," says Lauren Ridzon, Director of Cloud Solutions at Sycomp. "This launch aligns us with new avenues to take on the multi-cloud space. This arena has a lot of challenges that we can solve and extend our client-centric approach."

Features and benefits of Intelligent Cloud+ include.

Quarterly Cloud Health Reports providing analysis on optimization, security, and cost savings

Live and intuitive dashboard view to your AWS, Microsoft Azure, or GCP spend and utilization.

Consolidated and easy to understand cloud billing

Built-in Sycomp-layered cloud support, engineering expertise, and resources

Intelligent Cloud+ will be available starting February 1, 2021, with customizable offerings to suit your IT environment requirements and service needs. To get started or to learn more about Sycomp's Intelligent Cloud+ program, visit www.sycomp.com/cloud.

About Sycomp: Sycomp is a global provider of enterprise data center, cloud, and security solutions and services. Sycomp can globally assess, architect, integrate, deliver, and support trusted technology solutions. We have considerably flattened the complex global commerce model to engage in international business opportunities more easily, helping businesses meet their expanding IT needs and thrive globally.

Additional Links or Resources:

https://sycomp.com/cloud/

https://sycomp.com/cloud/intelligent-cloud-plus/

SOURCE Sycomp

Related Links

https://sycomp.com

