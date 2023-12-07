Sycomp Receives Canalys North America Candefero Sustainability Partner of the Year Award

Highlighting Sycomp's ESG Leadership 

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., was recognized for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and presented with Canalys' Candefero Sustainability Partner of the Year Award at Canalys' inaugural North America Forum held in Palm Springs, California in November. Canalys is an independent analyst company and recognized global leader in market intelligence, research analysis, and consulting services, and hosts channel forums for partners, distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). 

"Sycomp supports customers' sustainability initiatives through lifecycle managed services and its commitment to ESG goals. Its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation underscores the company's strides in sustainable operations," said Rachel Brindley, Senior Director of Channels at Canalys.  "Moreover, as a minority, woman-owned business, Sycomp champions diversity, with a 40 percent female workforce and active involvement in the Salesforce Historically Black Colleges and Universities Procurement Internship Program."

Sycomp's Chief Operating Officer, Neal Callahan, received the award on behalf of Sycomp and led a panel discussion focused on sustainability at the event.   

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Canalys Sustainability Partner of the Year award," said Callahan.  "Sycomp is celebrating our 30th year helping customers, and the cornerstone of our global business is our diverse and talented team who are committed to sustainable practices and providing a carbon neutral environment across our supply chain."   

As part of Sycomp's commitment to ESG, Sycomp completes a thorough assessment of its business sustainability practices every year through EcoVadis, the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment includes 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. In their latest rating, which was completed in May 2023, Sycomp earned a Silver Medal and scored a 66, which places Sycomp in the top 89 percent globally. 

Sycomp received a number of awards and recognition throughout 2023, demonstrating the company's channel leadership and commitment to 30 years of customer success.  Among the company accolades, Sycomp received CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150, CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500, CRN's 2023 Tech Elite 500, CRN's 2023 Triple Crown, CRN's 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders, and CRN's 2023 Women in the Channel recognition.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.
Sycomp is a global IT and logistics service provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries.  Visit sycomp.com for more information.

