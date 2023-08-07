Sycomp Recognized on the 2023 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Highlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance & Growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, a global provider of innovative data center, cloud, and security services and solutions that deliver superior results, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Sycomp to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

"This award is a testament to the leadership position Sycomp has in the global data center, cloud, managed services, and security industry," said Michael Symons, CEO, Sycomp. "Our exceptional team of talented sales, support, and engineering experts has enabled us to offer new and innovative approaches to solving the most complex IT solutions for the global marketplace."

"With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "All of the companies on this year's list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates."

A sample of the 2023 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Sycomp

Delivering Technology and Enterprise Security Solutions Globally. For more than 25 years, Sycomp has successfully created, delivered and implemented complex IT solutions for the global marketplace. Internationally recognized, Sycomp has locations in major metropolitan cities throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Learn more at www.sycomp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

