Sycomp Scores Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Sycomp on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"Sycomp has grown its global business organically over the last 30 years helping our customers navigate all the complexities of business and global procurement with building and deploying advanced technology solutions," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "We take great pride in being agile, flexible and easy to do business with, and we appreciate the recognition by CRN as one of the top solution providers in the industry."

Sycomp is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has more than 45 locations around the world and recently opened its new Integration and Logistics Center in Dublin, Ireland. The company continues to invest in global expansion and new service capabilities, while leveraging partnerships with the leading OEMs and cloud platform providers.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

