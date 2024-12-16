Sycuan Casino Resort Presents $190,000 to 27 Charities During Its 2024 Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort spread the holiday joy on Thursday, December 5, by donating a total of $190,000 to 27 different charities during its 18th Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony, setting a new funding record in supporting nonprofits that improve the San Diego community.

Courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort

"We always look forward to this time of year because it brings an added opportunity to share support from Sycuan with the real difference makers in our region," said Cody Martinez, Chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "We are very proud to celebrate together this morning and honor each of you with this holiday gift."

The 2024 Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony was held at Sycuan Casino Resort. On behalf of Sycuan, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and leadership team individually select a charity to support their mission, ranging from social and health services to the arts and the environment. Over the years, the event has supported hundreds of diverse nonprofit organizations that uplift the lives of individuals.

The charities that were involved this December are: Alzheimer's Association of San Diego, Alzheimer's San Diego, American Indian Science & Engineering Society (AISES), Ash Tree Ranch, Big Brothers Big Sisters San Diego County, Breakthrough T1D, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Concordia Church and School, ElderHelp of San Diego, Frosted Faces Foundation, Headbang for Science, MESA Foundation, Monarch School, Mount Soledad National Veteran's Memorial, NAMI San Diego, Parkinson's Association of San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital - Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Shelter to Soldier, Skinny Gene Project, Society of Young Inklings, St. Augustine Music Program, The Animal Pad, Urban Street Angels, War Party Ranch, WILDCOAST, and Wings of America.

For pictures of the event, please click here. Courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 41 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619.445.6002.

