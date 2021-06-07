Sydney Metro West: Bechtel lands new role on landmark Sydney Metro project

This is a landmark project for the NSW Government and a once-in-a-century infrastructure investment that will transform Sydney for generations to come, doubling rail capacity between the two CBDs, linking new communities to rail services and supporting employment growth and housing supply. The project is expected to create about 10,000 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs during construction. More facts on the timeline and scope of works for Sydney Metro West can be found at https://www.sydneymetro.info/west/project-overview

This role is additional to Bechtel's current work with Sydney Metro as its Delivery Partner for the Tunnels, Stations and Excavation package on Sydney Metro, City & South West. Bechtel is also the Commonwealth Government's Delivery Partner on the new Western Sydney Airport.

"Sydney Metro West is a vital piece of infrastructure for NSW, and we are honored to be working with the NSW Government and Sydney Metro on this transformational project," said Scott Osborne, Bechtel's General Manager for Asia Pacific.

"Sydney is our Infrastructure headquarters for the Asia Pacific region. This project further reinforces our commitment to infrastructure in NSW and Australia. We look forward to partnering with Sydney Metro, contractors, suppliers and the local workforce to deliver a world class rail line for the people of NSW."

The award builds on Bechtel's near 65-year history of delivering complex mega projects in Australia. Aside from roles on major infrastructure including Sydney Metro and Western Sydney Airport, Bechtel has delivered a number of liquified natural gas mega-projects at Curtis Island, Queensland and Wheatstone, Western Australia, as well as significant work in mining across the country.

