Oklahoma City Spark shortstop wins top defensive honor following the 2026 season

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today that Sydney Romero of the Oklahoma City Spark has been named the recipient of the first-ever Rawlings Gold Glove Award® in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), recognizing the league's top defensive player for the 2026 season.

Sydney Romero Selected as the Winner of the Inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award® in the AUSL

Romero earns the historic honor following a standout season at shortstop, where she established herself as a premier defender in professional softball. A consistent highlight on the Spark infield, Romero led all AUSL shortstops with 45 assists, five double plays, and a .974 fielding percentage, consistently making difficult plays look routine while serving as the cornerstone of Oklahoma City's defense.

Originally introduced in 1957 to recognize defensive excellence in Major League Baseball®, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award expanded to collegiate softball in 2022 and now extends to the AUSL for the first time. Romero is the first player in league history to receive the prestigious award.

"Sydney embodies everything the Rawlings Gold Glove Award represents," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer at Rawlings. "Her instincts, athleticism, consistency, and leadership set the standard for defensive excellence throughout the AUSL season. We are proud to recognize her as the first-ever AUSL Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner and celebrate the impact she continues to make on the sport."

The award winner was selected from a group of three finalists determined through voting by representatives from each AUSL team, including the general manager, head coach, and associate head coach. The other two finalists were Jadelyn Allchin of the Utah Talons and Alyssa Brito of the Carolina Blaze.

Rawlings is the official bat, glove, and base of the AUSL, continuing its commitment to supporting the highest levels of softball and recognizing the athletes who elevate the game through outstanding performance.

Follow AUSL and Rawlings on Instagram (@theauslofficial and @rawlingssb) for additional coverage from the AUSL All-Star Cup and to celebrate the league's first-ever Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipient.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About AUSL

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is the premier professional softball league in the United States, featuring the world's best players competing at the sport's highest level. Launched in 2025 with four teams, the league expanded to six teams ahead of the 2026 season while establishing home markets for the first time. Led by Commissioner Kim Ng and backed by strategic investments from Major League Baseball, the AUSL also features softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley as advisors and a multi-year media rights partnership with ESPN. The league's six clubs – the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons – compete for the AUSL Championship before a select group of players advances to the AUSL All-Star Cup, where the league's top stars compete for the individual All-Star Cup title utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative scoring format. For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.

SOURCE Rawlings