Sydney Vaporizers unpacks the Volcano Hybrid, the evolution of dry herb vaporizing

07 June, 2023

SYDNEY, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storz and Bickel first released their original Volcano Classic desktop vaporizer over 20 years ago and the updated version, the Volcano Hybrid has taken today's technology and applied it to the Volcano, and the end result, a Desktop Vaporizer that is in a league of its own!

The original Volcano has one style of heating to extract the THC, and it has one style of inhalation. The Original Volcano uses purely convection heat, meaning, heat is only applied to the herb via hot air. The OG Volcano sucks cold air from outside the device, and the pump then forces the air through the powerful heating element, and the now hot air is forced through the chamber of herbs, releasing and activating the THC into a vapor, which is then filled into a balloon on top of the chamber. Inhalation is then done through the easy valve which is attached to the balloon.

The most notable upgrades made to the Volcano Hybrid dry herb vape are the mix of Conduction and Convection heating, the upgraded digital face, and the now 2 types of inhalation, either through the balloon, or through the silicone whip (hose) included in the box.

As the heating element gets hot, so too does the filling chamber of the Volcano Hybrid, meaning that the herbs are now coming into direct contact with heat (conduction) as well as the hot air being forced through the chamber (convection). This dual use of heating the herbs has proven to be extremely effective, as users are able to produce very thick, and very flavoursome clouds, and inhale either through the balloon, or through the silicone whip with or without the aid of the pump.

The new digital face of the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer is extremely user friendly, and users are now able to set the vaporizer to whichever exact temperature needed. Different medicinal properties of herbs are released at different temperatures, and being able to set the volcano Hybrid to a precise temperature ensures the user is efficiently extracting all of the properties throughout the herb.

Sydney Vaporizers is an official retailer of all Storz and Bickel vaporizers, for all enquiries dry herb vaporizer related please phone 1300 028 225.

