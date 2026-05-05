Syed Nishat Named to InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals 2026

Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA, is the co-founder of Wall Street Alliance Group, a wealth management firm specializing in comprehensive financial planning for physicians and high-income professionals. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA), he advises clients on investment strategy, tax efficiency, estate planning, and long-term wealth preservation.

Syed has been recognized on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in both 2024 and 2025, a distinction highlighting top financial advisors across the country. His insights on financial planning and wealth strategy have been featured in Forbes, U.S. News, Medscape, Medical Economics, and MedPage Today.

This acknowledgment reflects the standards we hold ourselves to as a firm — disciplined execution, thoughtful planning, and an unwavering commitment to acting in our clients' best interests.

When Wall Street Alliance Group was founded, our mission was clear: to elevate the lives of our clients with integrity and long-term partnership. Awards and rankings are not the objective — they are the byproduct of consistent work, trust, and dedication to doing things the right way.

In today's environment — with evolving markets, geopolitical developments, and inflation dynamics — our focus remains steadfast:

Protect capital thoughtfully





Execute with discipline





Plan comprehensively





Communicate clearly

We are grateful for the trust you place in us and look forward to continuing to serve you and your families at the highest level.

With appreciation,

Wall Street Alliance Group

Media Contact:

Elissa Levy

Wall Street Alliance Group

+1 646-801-0973

Disclosure: The Top Financial Professionals in the USA issued by Investment News on February 26th, 2026, for the August 2024 through August 2025 time period was awarded to Financial Professionals in the USA. Investment News first solicited nominations from advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Only advisors nominated were eligible for the list. All information on the nominees had to be verified by their firm's compliance team before it could be accepted. The final list was determined based on each advisor's weighted ranking in overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth (between August 2024 and August 2025.) 394 nominations were received, and 100 professionals were selected. No fee was paid for the nomination, receipt, or promotion of the award. Third-party ratings are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Wall Street Alliance Group and Osaic Wealth are separate companies.

SOURCE Wall Street Alliance Group