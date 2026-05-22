Wall Street Alliance Group Surpasses $1.3 Billion in Assets Under Advisory as of 05/20/2026

New milestone reflects continued client trust, dedicated teamwork, and the firm's commitment to growth with integrity.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group is proud to announce that the firm has crossed $1.3 billion in Assets Under Advisory as of May 20, 2026, marking an important milestone in its continued growth and long-term commitment to serving clients with comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning coordination, tax-aware strategies, asset protection planning, and holistic wealth management.

Syed Nishat & Aadil Zaman, Senior Partners at Wall Street Alliance Group

This achievement reflects the confidence and trust that clients have placed in Wall Street Alliance Group for their financial planning needs. It also reflects the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of the firm's team members, who continue to support clients with care, attention, and a commitment to excellence.

Wall Street Alliance Group has built its practice around helping physicians, dentists, professionals, families, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals navigate important financial decisions. The firm's growth has been driven by a client-first philosophy, a comprehensive planning approach, and a strong belief that clients deserve thoughtful advice across all areas of their financial lives.

Message from Syed Nishat

"Crossing $1.3 billion in Assets Under Advisement is a meaningful milestone for Wall Street Alliance Group," said Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA®, BFA™. "This achievement is not only a reflection of our firm's growth, but also of the trust our clients have placed in us for their financial planning needs. We are deeply grateful to our clients for allowing us to be part of their financial journey."

Syed added, "I also want to sincerely thank our dedicated team members. Every advisor, operations professional, client service associate, relationship manager, and support team member has contributed to this milestone. Their hard work, commitment, and focus on serving clients are the foundation of our success."

Message from Aadil Zaman

"This milestone represents years of dedication, relationship-building, and teamwork," said Aadil Zaman. "We are thankful to our clients who have trusted us to help guide their financial planning, investment, retirement, and wealth management needs. That trust is something we value deeply and never take for granted."

Aadil continued, "We are equally grateful for our team. Wall Street Alliance Group's growth has been made possible because of the people who show up every day with professionalism, care, and a strong commitment to the families and professionals we serve."

Thank You to Our Clients and Team

Wall Street Alliance Group extends its sincere appreciation to its clients for their continued trust and confidence. The firm recognizes that financial planning is personal, and it is honored to serve as a trusted resource for clients as they work toward their goals, protect their families, build their legacy, and plan for the future.

The firm also thanks its dedicated team members for their ongoing contributions. From advisors and junior advisors to operations, client service, relationship management, and administrative support, each team member plays an important role in delivering the client experience and supporting the firm's continued growth.

Growth With Integrity

Wall Street Alliance Group's mission has always been to pursue growth with integrity, even if that means working with fewer clients in order to preserve the quality, depth, and personal attention of the client experience.

The firm believes meaningful growth should never come at the expense of trust, service, or thoughtful financial planning. Wall Street Alliance Group remains committed to building long-term relationships with clients who value comprehensive advice, fiduciary guidance, and a planning process designed around their individual goals.

"Growth is important, but integrity is more important," said Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA®, BFA™. "Our goal has never been to simply grow as fast as possible. Our mission is to grow the right way, with the right clients, the right team, and the right values. Even if that means serving fewer clients, we believe that is the best way to protect the client experience and maintain the trust placed in us."

Looking Ahead

As Wall Street Alliance Group moves beyond this milestone, the firm remains focused on enhancing its planning capabilities, strengthening its service model, expanding its advisor team, and continuing to deliver personalized financial guidance. The firm's long-term vision is to grow responsibly while maintaining the same values that have shaped its success: integrity, service, teamwork, and client-first advice.

"Growth brings responsibility," said Nishat. "As we continue to expand, we remain committed to growing the right way—with care, discipline, and a continued focus on the clients and families we serve."

"At Wall Street Alliance Group, we remain focused on helping elevate the lives of the individuals and families we serve. Many clients experience a sense of relief, confidence, and comfort shortly after beginning to work with us, and we remain committed to bringing that experience to more people. One mistake many firms make is compromising on service as they grow. We believe growth and service go hand in hand. That is why we continue to invest in high-quality professionals and subject matter experts who deliver the refined, specialized, white glove experience our clients expect and deserve," said Aadil Zaman.

About Wall Street Alliance Group

Wall Street Alliance Group is a financial planning and wealth management firm providing comprehensive guidance to individuals, families, physicians, dentists, business owners, and high-net-worth clients. The firm offers investment management, retirement planning, estate planning coordination, tax-aware planning, asset protection strategies, insurance planning, and holistic financial advice designed to help clients make informed decisions and pursue their long-term goals.

For more information, please visit www.wallstreetag.com.

Media Contact:

Wall Street Alliance Group

Elissa Levy

www.wallstreetag.com

Disclosure:

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Wall Street Alliance Group and Osaic Wealth are separate companies.

SOURCE Wall Street Alliance Group