Syft Retains Sage Growth Partners for Strategic Marketing Communications Services

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been retained by Syft Corp, a leading national provider of inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services.

Founded in 1999, Syft serves more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. with its supply chain automation software, clinical point-of-use solutions, inventory valuation and reconciliation services, and master data management services. With more than 400 employees across four offices worldwide, the company's healthcare supply chain software has been used to process more than 500 million supply chain transactions to-date, and its inventory services team has conducted more than 7,600 inventory counts equating to nearly $13 billion in inventory valued. This year, Syft marks 20 years of growth for the company and a continued commitment to solving the issue of supply waste and managing inventory spend for its customers.

"On the heels of our recent rebranding, this is a big growth year for our company and we're looking to capitalize on the momentum," said Todd Plesko, Syft's CEO. "We're pleased to be working with Sage's team of skilled healthcare marketing professionals to bring visibility to our supply chain automation platform, services and outcomes, our voice, and our brand."

"Syft is already a successful, sophisticated company providing software and services to many of the nation's largest health systems," said Boh Hatter, SGP CMO and General Manager, Marketing. "But as Syft seeks continued growth and visibility following its rebranding, it's critical that they have a voice in the market on key issues their potential customers care about. Our multidisciplinary marketing team looks forward to helping Syft elevate and strengthen its brand through thought leadership content, strategic social media, public relations, and the many other marketing tools we will integrate to meet Syft's goals."

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Launchpoint, Ingenious Med, and ArborMetrix. Visit us online at www.sage-growth.com.

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

