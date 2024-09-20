Sylvia Dean Joins Dream Exchange as an Investor, Championing Innovation and Access to Capital

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is proud to announce Sylvia Dean as its newest investor. With a career spanning over two decades in human resources, handgun safety, and the insurance industry, Ms. Dean joins a group of individuals who share a belief in Dream Exchange's mission to broaden access to public capital markets to those who have been underserved in the past.

Ms. Sylvia Dean

Ms. Dean is known for her exceptional ability to educate and empower individuals and organizations through strategic HR management, insurance services, and safety training. Her entrepreneurial spirit has driven her to successfully launch and manage multiple ventures in Houston, Texas. Ms. Dean holds a bachelor's and master's degree, along with numerous certifications across her fields of expertise.

"Investing in Dream Exchange aligns perfectly with my belief in creating opportunities and expanding access to resources for everyone," said Ms. Dean. "I am inspired by Dream Exchange's commitment to accessible financial opportunities and their groundbreaking work in establishing a minority-controlled stock exchange and forthcoming venture exchange."

Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala, expressed his enthusiasm about Ms. Dean joining the team. "We are excited to count Ms. Dean among our supporters and valued investors as we work towards fostering innovation and enhancing accessibility within the financial markets."-said Mr. Cecala

To learn more about Dream Exchange's initiatives, join our upcoming webinar scheduled for September 24th at 4pm EST.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

