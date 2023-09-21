SYMETRYX OPPOSES CHEK CAP/KEYSTONE MERGER, WILL EVALUATE OPTIONS TO STOP TRANSACTION

News provided by

Symetryx Corp

21 Sep, 2023, 15:26 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Symetryx Corporation ("Symetryx") announces that it has reviewed the filings between CHECK-CAP Ltd. ("Check-Cap") and Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. ("Keystone Dental") and does not feel that this transaction is the best opportunity for shareholder value.

Further to our press release dated July 25, 2023, we have become concerned that Check-Cap has continued to burn through its cash on hand and has now entered into a vague and opaque Business Combination Agreement with Keystone Dental as described in their SEC filings on EDGAR on August 17, 2023.

 Symetryx does not believe that a merger with Keystone Dental is in the best interest of Check-Cap shareholders, and we intend to strongly oppose this merger.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING THIS ANNOUCEMENT:

THIS ANNOUCEMENT CONTAINS OUR CURRENT VIEWS ON THE VALUE OF SECURITIES OF CHECK-CAP AND CERTAIN ACTIONS THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS MIGHT TAKE TO ENHANCE THE VALUE OF ITS COMMON STOCK. OUR VIEWS ARE BASED ON OUR OWN ANALYSES OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND ASSUMPTIONS WE BELIEVE TO BE REASONABLE. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE INFORMATION WE CONSIDERED AND ANALYZED IS ACCURATE OR COMPLETE. SIMILARLY, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT OUR ASSUMPTIONS ARE CORRECT. THE ACTUAL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF CHECK-CAP MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM OUR ASSUMPTIONS AND ANALYSES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ALSO REFERENCES THE SIZE OF SYMETRYX'S CURRENT HOLDINGS OF CHECK-CAP. SYMETRYX'S VIEWS AND OUR HOLDINGS COULD CHANGE AT ANY TIME. WE MAY TAKE ANY OF THESE OR OTHER ACTIONS REGARDING CHECK-CAP WITHOUT UPDATING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR PROVIDING ANY NOTICE WHATSOEVER OF ANY SUCH CHANGES (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE REQUIRED BY LAW). WE MAY SELL SOME OR ALL OF OUR CHECK-CAP SHARES AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this announcement are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "might, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "continue," "strategy," "position" or the negative of those terms or other variations of them or by any comparable terminology.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations set forth in this announcement include, among other things, the factors identified in the public filings of Check-Cap and other information generally available in the market. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors, and Symetryx is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Symetryx Corp

Also from this source

SYMETRYX CORPORATION ACQUIRES 20% STOCK IN NEUBASE

SYMETRYX CORP INCREASES NON-BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE CHECK-CAP TO $4.60 PER SHARE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.