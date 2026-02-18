Symmetry Anesthesia Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Clinician–Led Organization Welcomes CFO Aaron Stewart and COO Jennifer Grover.

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Anesthesia, a physician–led anesthesia organization launched in mid–2025, welcomes Aaron Stewart as Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Grover as Chief Operating Officer.

Stewart joins the organization with more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, including leadership roles at healthcare companies. As a CPA and seasoned healthcare finance executive, Stewart has built a reputation for thoughtful leadership and for guiding teams through complex growth and change. At Symmetry, he'll help lead the company's continued expansion and ensure its clinician-led model remains financially strong and sustainable.

"I'm pleased to join Symmetry at a time of meaningful growth," said Stewart. "The clinician-led model is what sets this organization apart, and I'm looking forward to helping build a financially strong, sustainable platform that supports clinicians and delivers long-term value to our hospital partners."

Grover joins the organization with nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, including senior leadership roles at large, multi-service clinical organizations. As a seasoned operations executive, Grover has built and scaled complex clinical teams, leading enterprise staffing, implementation, and operational transformation initiatives supporting thousands of clinicians nationwide. At Symmetry, she will help lead the company's continued expansion and ensure its clinician-led model delivers high-reliability care and strong, sustainable hospital partnerships.

"Symmetry's commitment to high-reliability care and true partnership with clinicians and hospitals is what drew me here," said Grover. "I'm looking forward to helping scale the organization in a way that supports clinicians, strengthens operations, and ensures we continue to deliver consistent, high-quality care as we grow."

The appointments come as Symmetry plans continued growth in 2026, adding operational resources and expanding opportunities for clinicians who want to be heard—and who want to practice the high-quality anesthesia they were trained to deliver. Stewart and Grover's leadership will support this next phase of growth by strengthening the organization's financial and operational foundation while preserving its clinician-led model.

"Aaron and Jennifer bring proven leadership to support durable, sustainable growth," said Phil Eichenholz, MD, CEO of Symmetry Anesthesia. "Aaron's financial discipline and long-term perspective, combined with Jennifer's operational expertise scaling complex clinical organizations, directly support our mission to align the interests of hospitals and clinicians for long-term mutual success. Together, they strengthen our ability to grow responsibly while staying true to our clinician-led model."

About Symmetry Anesthesia

Anesthesia is broken—and we're fixing it. Symmetry rejects traditional PE–driven models and instead fosters an entrepreneurial, clinician–led culture where anesthesiologists and CRNAs can thrive. Through strategic hospital partnerships, transparent operations, aligned incentives, and clinician–driven recruiting, Symmetry is rebuilding anesthesia around pride, passion, and purpose. Learn more at www.symmetryanesthesia.com.

