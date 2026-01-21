Symmetry Anesthesia Onboards Five Hospitals in Five Months

Clinician–Led Organization Enters 2026 with Eight Hospital Partners

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Anesthesia, a physician–led anesthesia organization launched in mid–2025, has rapidly expanded its footprint, onboarding five hospitals and hiring more than 250 clinicians in its first five months. The group now partners with eight hospitals as it enters 2026.

"Anesthesia was broken—profits were prioritized over practice," said Phil Eichenholz, MD, CEO of Symmetry Anesthesia. "Our model puts decision–making back where it belongs, in the hands of clinicians, and the results speak for themselves."

Symmetry's clinician–led structure has driven strong early performance, with positive feedback from surgeons, operating room (OR) teams, and hospital leadership across all transitions.

"The pace and scale of our growth is not normal, but I think Symmetry ignited a spark in this team of clinicians and operational specialists who united with the goal to take back control and build something better," said Andi Damron, MS, CRNA, APRN, Chief Anesthetist Officer.

The organization plans continued growth in 2026, adding operational resources and offering additional opportunities to clinicians who want to be heard—and who want to practice the high–quality anesthesia they were trained to deliver.

About Symmetry Anesthesia

Anesthesia is broken—and we're fixing it. Symmetry rejects traditional PE–driven models and instead fosters an entrepreneurial, clinician–led culture where anesthesiologists and CRNAs can thrive. Through strategic hospital partnerships, transparent operations, aligned incentives, and clinician–driven recruiting, Symmetry is rebuilding anesthesia around pride, passion, and purpose. Learn more at www.symmetryanesthesia.com.

