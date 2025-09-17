Symmetry Partners Selects SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle Fund to Launch First ETF

Platform Offers Turnkey Operational Support for Investment Managers Seeking Diversified, Innovative Strategies

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Symmetry Partners has selected the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® (AIC) platform to launch its first ETF, the Symmetry Panoramic Sector Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: SMOM) on Sept. 10, 2025. Since 2018, SEI has been servicing eight of Symmetry's mutual funds, and the ETF launch marks a significant expansion of the strategic partnership, further leveraging SEI's robust infrastructure, services, and expertise.

Based on a separately managed account (SMA) strategy that was launched in 2018, the active Symmetry Panoramic Sector Momentum ETF uses a systematic, rules-based approach, grounded in cross-sectional momentum to capture performance trends within the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. The fund uses a dual-signal approach, analyzing trailing six- and 12-month price momentum. Depending on these signals, holdings will vary between three and six sectors.

Commenting on the ETF launch, David Connelley, CEO at Symmetry Partners said:

"Investor demand for transparency, liquidity, and tax efficiency continues to grow, and we recognized the need to evolve to meet that demand as part of our diversified range of solutions. Transitioning to an ETF format allows us to deliver investment strategies like sector momentum in a more accessible, scalable, and tax-efficient way. SEI's operational expertise, integrated infrastructure, and collaborative approach gave us the confidence to bring our first ETF to market—efficiently and effectively—through the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund. This launch represents not only a milestone for our firm, but also a natural extension of our longstanding relationship with SEI."

As of June 30, 2025, a record 1,308 ETFs have launched globally, a nearly 20% net increase from the same period in 2024.1 This surge reflects growing investor interest in diversified investment strategies, especially in active and thematic ETFs. With the addition of Symmetry Partner's ETF, SEI has supported the launch of 32 ETFs in 2025.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mike Beattie, Managing Director of SEI's Investment Manager Services business and President of the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund (AIC), said:

"Asset managers are increasingly recognizing the advantages of ETFs, especially for actively managed strategies now offered in the ETF wrapper. From greater flexibility and lower expense ratios to enhanced tax efficiency and improved transparency, managers across the global fund industry are utilizing ETFs to unlock growth opportunities. We are at the forefront of this evolution, empowering our clients to bring their ETF strategies to market. Symmetry's decision to launch this ETF through the Advisors' Inner Circle platform reflects their continued confidence in SEI's expertise and operational infrastructure. We're proud to support their next phase of growth and remain committed to helping them meet clients' needs."

The AIC reached $100 billion in net assets in 2024 and supports 45 clients and 127 funds.2 SEI helped pioneer the series trust concept more than 30 years ago by introducing the AIC with an institutional-quality turnkey mutual fund operating platform. Today, the AIC enables investment organizations to rapidly launch and grow mutual funds, ETFs, and interval and tender offer funds without having to build their own fund operating infrastructure. The platform is designed for asset managers seeking a more cost-effective way to operate their existing funds.

1ETFGI, "ETFGI reports global ETFs industry had record 1,308 new products," July 18, 2025.

2As of June 30, 2025.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Managers business

SEI's Investment Managers business provides advanced operating infrastructure for investment organizations of all types to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's global operating platform delivers customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions to investment managers and asset owners. The company's services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

About Symmetry Partners

Symmetry Partners, LLC is an investment management and advisor support firm headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut. Since 1994, Symmetry has been committed to evidence-based investing, helping financial advisors deliver better client outcomes through disciplined strategies, portfolio construction, and practice management support. For more information, visit www.symmetrypartners.com.

Consider the ETF's investment objective, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.panoramicfunds.com or by calling 1-844-SYM-FUND (844-796-3863). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved in investing, including loss of principal. The fund is distributed by SEI Investment Distribution Company (SIDCO). SIDCO is not affiliated with Symmetry Partners, LLC.

