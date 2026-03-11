Symmetry Sports Construction Completes New AstroTurf® 3DM 60 Installation at Abilene Christian University, Expanding Elite-Level Footprint Across Texas

ABILENE, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Sports Construction, a trusted AstroTurf distributor and field builder, has completed a new AstroTurf® 3DM 60 installation at Abilene Christian University, providing ACU with a modern, high-performance field built to deliver elite performance season after season. The project reinforces Symmetry's footprint across the state and its reputation for executing complex athletic installations with precision and accountability.

Abilene Christian University

With a strong track record throughout Texas, Symmetry Sports Construction continues to be the best for Friday night lights & Saturday Afternoons! From large-scale athletic campuses to high-volume football environments, Symmetry's work reflects a commitment to building fields that meet the expectations of elite competition and day-to-day training demands.

The newly installed 3DM 60 system is widely regarded as best-in-class for modern football, designed to deliver consistent footing, stable ball response, and long-term performance under high-intensity use. In Texas, where heat, sudden storms, and packed football schedules can test field reliability week after week, 3DM 60 provides programs with a game-ready environment built to hold its performance characteristics through the full season. For Abilene Christian, which means improved day-to-day training continuity, reduced weather-related disruption, and a dependable home-field environment built for the pace and physicality of collegiate football.

"This is a great moment for Abilene Christian and for our team. We are proud of what 3DM 60 delivers, and we appreciate ACU's continued confidence In Symmetry and AstroTurf as they invest in long-term performance across their facilities." said Wayne Poage, Sales Manager for Symmetry Sports Construction.

The football update demonstrates Abilene Christian's investment in the AstroTurf family of products across campus. In addition to the new 3DM 60 field, ACU utilizes AstroTurf surfaces in other athletic and training environments, including their Baseball & Softball playing fields.

"This project represents a significant investment in our athletics facilities and in the experience of our student-athletes. We are grateful for the opportunity to install an AstroTurf field that delivers elite performance, durability, and safety, and that reflects our commitment to providing championship-level resources for our programs." said Bryan Bruning, ACU executive associate AD for internal operations.

With the completion of Abilene Christian's new 3DM 60 installation, Symmetry Sports Construction and AstroTurf continue to build momentum across Texas, delivering collegiate-ready fields that match the intensity of the sport and the expectations of elite athletic programs.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

