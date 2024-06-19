Symmetry Systems Celebrates Success of Data + AI Security Channel Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the data+AI security company, today celebrated the second anniversary of its Data + AI Security Channel Program. This first-of-its-kind program for data security posture management vendors allows channel partners to address their clients' urgent data security needs and securely adopt generative AI technologies like Microsoft Copilot,, and ChatGPT.

"Symmetry Systems is committed to being a channel-first company," said Mohit Tiwari , co-founder and CEO of Symmetry Systems. "We believe that data is so intimate to businesses that securing it critically needs partners who are experts in both security and the business itself. Data security is unique in this regard compared to cloud or network security. By combining innovative data security solutions with our partners' unparalleled trust and deep business acumen, we are enabling customers to confidently embrace data lakes and generative AI technologies together".

The Data + AI Security Channel Program was designed to create true bi-directional relationships between Symmetry and its channel partners. "After a rigorous evaluation, TSG recognized Symmetry Systems' dedication to empowering channel partners as a cornerstone of their strategy. We are confident that Symmetry's advanced DSPM solutions and their channel-first approach will enable partners to thrive and capture significant market opportunities." said Chad Cardenas, Founder and CEO at TSG .The Channel Program offers a wide range of benefits including deal registration protection, attractive margins, sales support, technical training, documentation, investment opportunities and executive sponsorship.

"The Symmetry Systems Data + AI Security Channel Program addresses everything that a partner wants from a vendor. We look for vendors that are committed to product excellence, customer satisfaction, provide attractive margins, flexible to partner needs, and believe in working with and selling through the channel to ensure success for all parties involved. As a Symmetry partner, we have an opportunity to deliver an innovative solution to our clients that exceeds their needs when it comes to Data + AI Security initiatives," said Joseph Cordaro, VP of Sales at CyberOne Security .

According to Gartner, "By 2026, more than 20% of organizations will deploy data security posture management technology, due to urgent requirements to identify and locate unknown data repositories and mitigate associated risks." Gartner coined the Data Security Posture Management category in 2022, when they recognized Symmetry as a "Cool Vendor in Data Security". Meanwhile, the generative AI market is projected to explode from $40 billion in 2022 to $1.3 trillion by 2032, driven by enterprise adoption of large language models.

Symmetry provides a unified view of an organization's sensitive data footprint across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. Its platform correlates data with the human and non-human identities that can access it, as well as operations performed on that data -- empowering secure AI adoption.

"Data + AI Security is a top priority for our clients at Trace3 . Symmetry Systems not only provides a best-of-breed solution to address these initiatives, but also has a great partner program that supports Trace3's business needs. Symmetry's flexible, predictable, and easy-to-engage channel program delivers the outcomes and optimal experience our joint clients want and accelerates mutual growth between both organizations," said Mark Graham, SVP of Partner Business Development at Trace3.

The Symmetry Data + AI Security Channel Program is available immediately to qualified partners. For more information, visit symmetry-systems.com/partners .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI Security company. Our platform is engineered specifically to address modern data security and privacy challenges at scale from the data out, providing organizations the ability to innovate with confidence. With total visibility into what data you have, where it lives, who can access it, and how it's being used, Symmetry safeguards your organization's data from misuse, insider threats, and cybercriminals, as well as unintended exposure of sensitive IP and personal information through use of generative AI technologies.

Symmetry works with structured and unstructured data in all major clouds (AWS, GCP, Azure), SaaS storage services (e.g. OneDrive), and on-premise databases and data lakes. It is deployable in the most strictly regulated environments; as a read-only service, it inherits all your security and compliance controls (e.g. FedRamp). That's why the most innovative Fortune 50 financial service providers, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and federal agencies rely on Symmetry to protect their crown jewel data.

Powered by best-in-class AI, Symmetry provides organizations with the necessary data centric and identity first toolkit to minimize data posture risks, demonstrate compliance, and react to threats and policy violations in real time. Symmetry solves challenging problems for customers with ease, ranging from classifying custom data types, reducing data blast radius and attack surface, detecting ransomware attacks, enforcing least-privilege access, and more.

Born from the award-winning and DARPA funded Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors like ForgePoint, Prefix Capital, and others. Symmetry is proud to be the only vendor of its kind to be both recognized as a "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and achieve AWS Security Competency in Data Protection.

Innovate with confidence with Symmetry.

