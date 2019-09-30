Symphony Talent To Participate In ERE Recruiting Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions, today announced that the company will participate in the ERE Recruiting Conference taking place on October 14 - 16 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC.

The ERE Recruiting Conference is the largest independent, community-led event with an agenda that exclusively features industry-leading speakers devoted to helping attendees grow, prosper, and excel in today's candidate-driven job market.

This year's conference is being held in conjunction with the Talent Board's 2019 North American Candidate Experience Symposium & Awards Gala on October 14. Symphony Talent is proudly supporting the 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program as a Gold sponsor .

"We're looking forward to another great ERE event and the opportunity to help talent leaders transform their employer brands and candidate experiences," said Gina Alioto, Symphony Talent's Senior Marketing Director. "Through the combination of our award-winning creative and recruitment marketing solutions, we empower brands to deliver a richer, more personalized experience to more effectively engage candidates."

ERE attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the Symphony Talent team and visit Booth 516 to learn more about how the organization delivers world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and award-winning marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

SOURCE Symphony Talent

Related Links

http://symphonytalent.com

