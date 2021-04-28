Symphony Technology Group acquires Trace One

PARIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a Palo Alto-based private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data analytics, and software-enabled technology services sectors, acquires Trace One, dedicated B2B collaborative platform for Retail and CPG Industries and Private Label.



Trace One is the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged-goods (CPG). It provides one SaaS inclusive platform with multiple interlocking business applications including product and packaging lifecycle management, sourcing, and compliance... for 25 leading global retailers and 5000+ FMCG manufacturers. Trace One enables customers to create higher quality, trusted, and compliant own-branded goods faster, delivering benefits to their consumers and the environment.



Christophe Vanackère, CEO at Trace One, said: "I would like to sincerely thank Hg and its team for enabling Trace One, over the past 5 years, to invest in and expand its product portfolio, to improve its level of services and to achieve operational excellence. I am also very excited for our next phase of growth as we partner with STG to accelerate our organic initiatives as well as explore strategic acquisitions."



William Chisholm, Managing Partner at STG, said: "Trace One is a great addition to our current global portfolio of 15 software companies and further expands our presence in Europe. We are very excited to partner with Christophe and his team and leverage our experience as long-standing investors in the Retail and CPG software space to help Trace One further expand its value proposition to customers and accelerate its growth trajectory."

About Symphony Technology Group



Symphony Technology Group (STG) is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies.



For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com

About Trace One



We've created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We've been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.



For more information, visit www.traceone.com



