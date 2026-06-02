Symplicity Joins Ellucian Partner Network, Giving Universities a Single Integration Path Across Career Services, Accommodations, Student Conduct, and Experiential Learning

New partnership connects Symplicity's four flagship student success platforms to Ellucian SIS solutions through the Ellucian Platform's integration management capabilities, helping CIOs consolidate vendor sprawl and deliver a 360-degree view of every student

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity®, the trusted global leader in student success software for higher education, today announced a new partnership with Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, joining the Ellucian Partner Network (EPN) as a Build Track Partner. Through the partnership, Symplicity's four flagship platforms—Symplicity CSM® (career services), Accommodate™ (disability services), Advocate™ (student conduct and wellbeing), and Outcome™ (experiential learning)—will support connection to Ellucian Student Information System (SIS) solutions through the Ellucian Platform's integration management capabilities, giving institutions a unified student record across all four functional areas for the first time.

According to a February 2026 EDUCAUSE Review report, technology spend per full time employee increased by more than 100 percent among colleges from 2013 to 2023—and Forrester's Q2 2024 Tech Pulse Survey found that 77 percent of U.S. technology decision-makers report moderate to extensive levels of technology sprawl. For the CIO overseeing student success technology, that sprawl has a familiar shape: separate vendors—and separate integration projects—for career services, disability accommodations, student conduct, and experiential learning. Symplicity's EPN membership changes that. For the first time, institutions running Ellucian SIS solutions will be able to connect all four student success functions through a single, pre-built integration—replacing fragmented point-to-point connections with one coordinated data flow.

The integration enables bi-directional data exchange between Symplicity's platforms and Ellucian's SIS solutions, including student identity, program enrollment, accommodation status, conduct records, and experiential learning credits. The connection is built on Ellucian Platform APIs and is designed to support all SaaS environments. For advisors, conduct officers, career counselors, and disability services coordinators, the result is a 360-degree view of every student—without manual data entry or siloed records.

Symplicity serves more than 1,200 universities and colleges across 50+ countries, with significant overlap among Ellucian's approximately 3,000 institutional customers. The partnership formalizes and deepens integrations that many mutual customers have long relied on, and opens the door to a validated, SaaS-ready connection for institutions modernizing their technology stacks.

"CIOs are being asked to do the impossible: deliver a more personalized, connected student experience while taming the vendor sprawl that makes that experience hard to build in the first place. Joining the Ellucian Partner Network is our answer to that challenge. For the institutions running an Ellucian SIS—which is a significant share of our global customer base—this means one integration, four platforms, and a single source of truth for every student's journey from enrollment through career launch. That is what real-world ready looks like."

- Matt Small, CEO, Symplicity

"Institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver connected, student-first experiences while simplifying the complexity of their technology ecosystems. By bringing Symplicity into the Ellucian Partner Network, we're extending the value of the Ellucian Platform through interoperable integration capabilities that connect critical student success functions across the institution. Together, we're helping colleges and universities reduce operational friction, improve visibility across the student journey, and create more personalized, data-informed experiences that support student success from enrollment through career outcomes." - Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian.

Availability. The Symplicity CSM (career services)–Ellucian integration is available now for institutions running an Ellucian SIS. Symplicity is listed in the Ellucian Partner Catalog at ellucian.com/partners. For more information, visit symplicity.com or contact your Symplicity account team.

About Symplicity

At Symplicity, our mission is to empower colleges and universities with an AI-driven platform that supports the whole student experience, enhances engagement, and boosts employability outcomes. We create tailored pathways for student success, streamline career services operations, and provide real-time, actionable insights for university leaders. Our platform promotes skills-based hiring, matching students with opportunities aligned to their competencies and bridging the gap between education and the workforce to prepare them for success in today's evolving job market. Symplicity serves more than 1,200 universities worldwide, including 80% of top-ranked global institutions, and is trusted by 96% of Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.symplicity.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Symplicity

Victoria Chapa Grant

VP Marketing

[email protected]

301-461-2491

Ellucian

Jess Weston

Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Symplicity