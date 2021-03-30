Symplicity Supports Nearly 3,000 Career Fairs Worldwide

Since last fall, 24,000 employers and 138,000 students have attended nearly 3,000 Symplicity-supported virtual and hybrid career fairs globally. Symplicity's virtual career platform has helped more students and universities than any other technology vendor in the field, helping students at a time when youth unemployment is in crisis. "We are absolutely thrilled to see the impact our Virtual Career Fair platform has had on our clients worldwide," said Symplicity President and CEO Matthew Small. "Virtual career fairs will continue to play a pivotal role in expanding job opportunity for all students beyond the pandemic—no matter where they are located, and empower universities to expand their employment outcomes globally."

For over 20 years, Symplicity has been the global leader in student employability solutions for students and recent college graduates, having continuously adapted to serve its clients with a university-first approach to ensure the success of students during and after college. "The virtual career fair platform is a great tool! I've found it better than a lot of similar tools out there at no additional charge to existing Symplicity clients," says Katina Tsangarides, Employer Relations Coordinator at Northern Virginia Community College. "This was a great help at a time when budget cuts were being made."

With that approach, Symplicity's Virtual Career Fair platform, has once again ensured that Symplicity's career services partners, employers, and students are provided with the best solutions to adapt to this new virtual world with universal video capability, unlimited registration, premium post-event analytics, enhanced customer support, and more ways for students and employers to build meaningful interactions. "When launching our Virtual Career Fair, I wasn't sure what to expect. To have someone I could call and help me without a lag time or having to wait for an email response, but instead give me one-on-one, right on time assistance helped a lot," says Barbara Albrecht, Employer Information Specialist at Purdue University.

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at symplicity.com.

