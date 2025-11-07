symplr CIO in Residence Theresa Meadows Appointed to CHIME Foundation Board of Directors

Recognized healthcare IT leader earns unique distinction as one of only two in CHIME history to serve in both Provider and Foundation Board capacities

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced that its Chief Information Officer in Residence, Theresa Meadows, MS, RN, CHCIO, FHIMSS, FCHIME, has been appointed to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation Board of Directors. A nationally recognized leader in healthcare technology and cybersecurity, Meadows will collaborate with fellow board members to help guide CHIME's mission of strengthening digital capabilities across healthcare organizations.

Meadows is only the second person in CHIME history to have been elected to serve in both provider and Foundation Board capacities—a milestone that reflects her exceptional impact, deep industry respect, and continued service to the digital health community.

"Our Board plays a crucial role in guiding CHIME's industry impact and ensuring we remain future-focused, member-led, and mission-driven," said CHIME President and CEO, Russ Branzell. "The talent and diversity of the leaders joining our governance structure continue to position CHIME as the premier community for digital health leaders."

Since joining symplr in June 2025, Meadows has advised the company on information management, innovation, and aligning the symplr Operations Platform with the needs of healthcare CIOs. Before joining symplr, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at Cook Children's Health Care System, where she led large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

A former cardiac transplant nurse, Meadows has spent her career bridging clinical practice and IT. Her contributions include co-chairing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Healthcare Cybersecurity Task Force and earning CHIME's 2022 CIO of the Year award.

"CHIME has always been a community where healthcare technology leaders come together to learn and support one another," said Meadows. "It's an honor to serve alongside such respected peers, and I'm committed to bringing their insights back to advance symplr's support for CIOs and health systems everywhere."

To learn more about how symplr empowers the CIO community to transform fragmented operations into strategic advantage, visit symplr.com/solutions/healthcare-it.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first‑of‑its‑kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud‑based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

SOURCE symplr