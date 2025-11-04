symplr Debuts Payer Compliance Solution to Help Health Plans Meet New OIG Guidance & Regulatory Demands

Only healthcare-specific, HITRUST-certified compliance solution to help health plans automate oversight and remain audit-ready

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the launch of symplr Compliance for Payers. This purpose-built solution helps health plans modernize compliance programs as regulatory oversight intensifies, cutting time spent on documentation by up to 60%, and reporting by up to 90%.

With new Office of Inspector General (OIG) guidance on the horizon, health plans face heightened expectations for transparency and accountability. symplr Compliance for Payers aligns with the framework of an effective compliance program and helps organizations meet a range of regulatory requirements — including the No Surprises Act, Transparency in Coverage, and HIPAA — among other key federal and state mandates that demand rigorous oversight and reporting.

"Regulators have taken significant action in recent years to address payer compliance," said Lynne Rinehimer, Esq., Senior Solutions Consultant at symplr. "Our solution gives health plans the tools to manage regulatory requirements as an enterprise-wide initiative, reducing manual work and risk."

By centralizing program management, symplr Compliance for Payers eliminates manual, fragmented solutions, boosts audit readiness, and lowers risk.

Key capabilities include:

HITRUST certification for healthcare-grade security and compliance, recognizing the secure management of healthcare data and reducing organizational risk

Reporting and management of provider complaints and member grievances

Management of policies, procedures, and other documentation

Ability to communicate and receive feedback from employees on conflicts of interest, culture of compliance, etc.

Proactively approaching compliance through risk assessment, utilizing out-of-the-box, attorney-curated content

Create reports for the board and other stakeholders utilizing analytic report-writing capability

For more information, please visit www.symplr.com/solutions/compliance-management.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

SOURCE symplr