Proven healthcare technology leader to help accelerate growth of symplr's intelligent software platform and drive AI-powered innovation

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank"), today announced the appointment of Venkat Kavarthapu as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Chris Colpitts, who has served as interim CEO since November 2025. Mr. Colpitts will continue in his role as Executive Chairman of the Board and will support a seamless leadership transition.

symplr Names Venkat Kavarthapu Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Kavarthapu is a seasoned healthcare technology executive with more than 25 years of experience scaling software businesses, building high-performing teams, and driving sustained growth. He previously served as CEO of Edifecs, a healthcare operations solutions and interoperability company, where he expanded the organization's health data management platform serving payers and providers nationwide. He also led the company through its successful acquisition by Cotiviti in 2025, which integrated the Edifecs health data management platform with Cotiviti's analytics capabilities to improve costs and care outcomes.

As CEO, Mr. Kavarthapu is positioned to help advance symplr's mission to streamline healthcare operations, expand adoption of the company's platform, and scale AI-powered innovation across enterprise customers.

"We believe Venkat brings a strong combination of enterprise software knowledge and operational leadership, along with a deep understanding of the challenges healthcare organizations face today," said Chris Colpitts, symplr Executive Chairman of the Board. "His track record of driving growth and scaling platforms positions him to accelerate execution and build on symplr's momentum."

"Venkat's success in scaling healthcare technology platforms and delivering practical, data-driven innovation makes him the right leader to drive symplr's new phase of growth through next-generation, AI-powered enterprise software," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake, and Ryan Carroll, Managing Director at Charlesbank. "As AI continues to reshape healthcare operations, symplr is poised to help organizations translate that potential into real efficiency gains and financial outcomes."

"I see a significant opportunity to harness AI to help healthcare organizations reduce operational complexity and improve the quality of care," said Venkat Kavarthapu, symplr CEO. "symplr's platform and deep customer relationships give us a strong foundation to deliver on that – and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate that vision with payers and providers."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, and other related private market strategies. Through Pathway Capital Management1, a Clearlake company, the firm serves institutional and wealth investors seeking diversified access to private markets.

Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 13 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

1The foregoing information includes Clearlake's pending acquisition of Pathway Capital Management, which is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management as of 12/31/25. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through its complementary private equity and credit strategies, which collaborate closely to harness the firm's collective insights, resources, and network. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE symplr