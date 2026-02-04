symplr Smart Square Earns 2026 Best in KLAS for Nurse & Staff Scheduling for Second Consecutive Year

Industry-leading scheduling solution recognized for predictive analytics, workforce flexibility, and operational impact

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced that symplr Smart Square has been recognized as Best in KLAS in the Scheduling: Nurse & Staff category for the second consecutive year by KLAS Research.

The recognition underscores Smart Square's leadership in predictive, AI-driven workforce scheduling within symplr's workforce management platform. Smart Square provides customers with capabilities such as predictive analytics, real-time staffing adjustments, nurse competency integration, and patented open shift management, helping organizations create better schedules, align staff with patient demand, and improve operational efficiency across the enterprise.

"Achieving Best in KLAS two years in a row reflects the trust healthcare organizations place in us to help manage and transform one of their most complex operational challenges: nurse and staff scheduling," said Susan Grant, RN, Chief Clinical Officer at symplr. "Smart Square is built to reduce the complexity of nurse and staff scheduling by bringing predictive intelligence, automation, and visibility into a unified experience – helping teams spend less time reacting to or filling gaps and giving nurses more time to care for their patients."

According to KLAS, Smart Square stands out for its strong customer partnerships, responsive support, and flexible scheduling capabilities to support complex healthcare environments. Customers consistently cite the platform's ability to build better core schedules, reduce administrative burden, and give nurses greater control, transparency, and predictability over their schedules.

"What sets symplr apart is the partnership. They know our goals, they're involved in our conversations, and they show up alongside us – before implementation and long after," said Rita Barry, Director of Workforce Management, Penn State Health. "It feels like we're solving challenges together, not just using a tool. That level of engagement and feedback is what makes the partnership successful."

Smart Square is a core component of symplr's broader workforce management portfolio, which includes their time and attendance solution that has also been recognized Best in KLAS for over two decades. Together, these capabilities can reduce time spent on staffing and timecard-related tasks by about 50% and free up as much as 75% of payroll team capacity, enabling organizations to focus on higher-value work.

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year." said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

