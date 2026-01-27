symplr Launches symplifier Community to Accelerate Healthcare Operations Transformation and Streamline Workflows

New initiative elevates healthcare operations professionals with shared learning, collaboration, and resources to simplify complex systems and improve patient outcomes

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, announced the launch of the symplifier community, a new collaborative network to bring together healthcare operations professionals committed to simplifying complex systems, reducing risk, and improving efficiency. This new initiative reflects symplr's commitment to minimizing administrative burden so teams can stay focused on care delivery.

Healthcare is inherently complex, with hundreds of disconnected systems, endless manual workflows, and constant pressure to balance mission and margin. Operations teams shoulder much of this burden and are the backbone of supporting critical functions that keep healthcare running from credentialing, workforce management, IT, HR, and supply chain. In symplr's 2025 Compass Survey, 51% of clinicians reported wasting more than an hour each day on administrative tasks, underscoring the urgency of simplifying how healthcare organizations operate.

The symplifier community is designed to recognize and connect the operators who take on this complexity every day while creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, learning, and innovation. The community will offer:

Collaborative learning experiences where healthcare operations leaders share strategies and lessons learned across workforce management, credentialing, quality reporting, and supply chain

Thought leadership and peer-driven content, including case studies, roundtables, workshops, and best-practice playbooks, for the daily realities of healthcare operations

Certifications and awards that highlight individual and organizational contributions to simplifying healthcare operations and advancing transformation

"Healthcare doesn't run on technology alone. It runs on the people who make sense of complexity every day and make operations run smoother for better workforce and patient outcomes," said Kristin Russel, Chief Marketing Officer, symplr. "The symplifier community is about recognizing those individuals and the impact they make—simplifying healthcare one credential, one contract, one schedule, and one process at a time—while giving them a place to learn from one another and continue raising the bar for healthcare operations."

The symplifier community is open to healthcare operations professionals across roles and organizations. To learn more and join the community, visit https://www.symplr.com/symplifiers.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

