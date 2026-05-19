Symtech Solutions' Digital Whiteboards Now Offer Smart Room Environment Control - Improving Patient Satisfaction and Reducing Hospital Costs

IVYLAND, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symtech Solutions has shifted the goal post for smart patient rooms by making it easier for patients to have control over their room's environment. Symtech collaborated with Siemens to integrate room environmental controls into their Patient Digital Whiteboard and TV combo board. Giving patients control over their room with a few clicks on their TV remote. Specifically, patients can adjust the temperature of the room within a predefined range, adjust the privacy glass opaqueness of their door, and control two different sets of lights in a matter of seconds.

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The goal of this integration is to focus and drive a patient-centered approach to healing. Specifically, by improving patient comfort, satisfaction, and clinical workflow. Which in return can also provide measurable operational savings, improve the branding and reputation of the facility.

Furthermore, Symtech is aiming to become vendor agnostic and work with other major providers of room environment products. Providing more options, capabilities and control to the facility and their patients.

Why Environmental Controls?

On top of the abundant features that digital whiteboards offer and the calming source of entertainment TVs provide; research shows that patients with more control of their room will improve in multiple aspects. Specifically, lighting control supports comfort and circadian rhythm alignment. Temperature control within clinical safety parameters promotes comfort and safety. Control over privacy blinds protects dignity and provides privacy. All factors that contribute to faster recovery, better rest, ease anxiety/agitation, and improve overall satisfaction.

Symtech's Product Specialist Zach Jakuboski said: "In a hospital setting filled with stress and uncertainty, giving patients a sense of comfort and control can make a meaningful difference. By introducing "home-like" features into the room, healthcare providers can create a more calming environment—one that helps patients truly rest, regain a sense of normalcy, and ultimately recover more effectively."

These features go beyond additional comfort for the patient; they benefit staff and have a measurable return on investment in the following ways.

Improved HCAHPS Scores and Reimbursement

Room and patient comfort directly influence survey subjects such as Hospital Environment, Overall Rating of Hospital and Likelihood to Recommend.

Improved patient satisfaction can directly relate to stronger HCAHPS scores for larger reimbursements.

Improved Staff Efficiency and Morale

In traditional care settings, nurses and support staff frequently respond to non-clinical requests regarding the room. By placing these controls directly in patients' hands, hospitals can reduce routine interruptions and allow clinical staff to focus on higher-value care activities and reduce burnout.

Small workflow efficiencies can translate into meaningful savings when scaled across facility wide.

Energy Efficiency and Optimization

Industry research, including findings from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, indicates that smart building technologies in hospitals can reduce energy consumption by approximately 10–15% annually. For healthcare facilities, this represents significant recurring utility savings while advancing sustainability goals.

Upon discharge, more advanced systems can automatically change the facility's environmental settings to desired and efficient levels. Making the facility more energy efficient when rooms are vacant.

The automation of environmental changes reduces the dependency of staff physically maintaining the room.

Competitive Differentiation in Care Delivery

As healthcare markets shift toward patient-centric care models, facilities that harness digital engagement and environment optimization technologies gain a competitive edge. Digital whiteboards not only elevate the patient experience but also reinforce safety, transparency, and communication — aspects that increasingly inform patient choice and loyalty.

Additionally, investing in patient-centered design provides:

Enhances perceived quality of care

Supports premium brand positioning

Symtech Solutions designs, installs and services life safety communication systems like nurse call, digital whiteboards, real-time locating systems, overhead paging and more. To learn more visit www.symtechsolutions.com .

Media Contact:

Zach Jakuboski

267-473-2406

[email protected]

SOURCE Symtech