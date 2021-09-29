Synamedia delivers industry first 'zero compromise' 8K encoding & streaming technology, powering fully optimized, high quality 8K video, with AMD EPYC™ processors

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has achieved 8K real-time encoding and streaming with 'zero compromise' on its VIVID Compression platform powered by AMD EPYC™ 7763 processors, the world's highest performing x86 server CPUi. Leveraging these AMD processors, Synamedia's industry milestone eliminates the need for screen splitting and other technology tricks which compromise video quality.

Synamedia's global team of experts built these compression algorithms specifically to remove the need for technology trade-offs. This is achieved by leveraging the full codec toolset, powered by AMD EPYC™ 7763 processors. There is no need to split the 8K signal into 4K quadrants, nor for dedicated GPU memory or other hardware acceleration. This eliminates issues with memory communication and throughput, as well as local video quality variations. These advancements, combined with Synamedia VIVID-AI Artificial Intelligence technology, produce true, breakthrough 8K video.

Synamedia has also extended its cloud-based video quality analysis solution, Video-Quality-as-a-Service (VQaaS), with 8K resolution. Synamedia's VQaaS provides both objective measurement and subjective visualization analysis, resulting in a simplified way to measure improvements of 8K video quality.

Harnessing the power of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, Synamedia's advanced compression algorithms offer operators and multiple video programming distributors (MVPDs) significant savings of capital and operational costs by reducing footprints and power consumption, while creating consumption-based business models based on VIVID Video Workflows-as-a-Service.

"We are experiencing a technology shift here, combining our unique and one-of-a-kind compression algorithms, advanced video analytics, and proven expertise with the incredible speeds of the AMD EPYC™ 7763 processors. The flexibility of using one CPU without a single technological compromise allows us to provide our customers with the high-quality video content they expect from us. By combining our team's expertise with the performance of AMD EPYC processors, we are able to bring more 8K content to the market at an affordable price to enable the 8K economy," said Elke Hungenaert, Vice President, Product Management, Synamedia.

"Synamedia turning to 3rd Gen EPYC processors was a natural fit for the high-performance needs of 8K real-time encoding technology," said James Knight, director, global media and entertainment/VFX, AMD. "We're proud to help media and entertainment industry companies deliver a high-quality dynamic viewing experience to their end customers on a single, high-performance CPU while lowering the barrier to entry."

Synamedia's video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts cloud-native portable video workflows, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky. Twitter: @SynamediaVideo; LinkedIn: Synamedia

i MLN-016B: Results as of 07/06/2021 using SPECrate®2017_int_base. The AMD EPYC 7763 scored 854, http://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2021q3/cpu2017-20210622-27664.html which is higher than all other 2P scores published on the SPEC® website. SPEC®, SPECrate® and SPEC CPU® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information.

